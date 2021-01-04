RICHMOND — The Town Council will hold a public hearing this month on an application for a zoning ordinance amendment by Richmond Realty Associates LLC to permit the construction of a commercial solar energy facility on the Richmond Commons property.
The original plans for the property, located off Route 138, called for nearly 400 housing units and 700,000 square feet of retail and office space. In 2002, the Planning Board approved the creation of a new zone, “Planned Unit Development — Village Center,” to accommodate the project, but the proposed plan failed to attract tenants and the land has remained vacant.
There have been several alternative proposals for the 294-acre parcel, including an aquarium and a water park, but now, Richmond Realty is seeking approval for a commercial solar energy facility, which would occupy 60 to 70 acres of the property.
Commercial solar energy projects are not currently permitted in the special zone, however, and John Mancini, the attorney representing the applicant, said his client believes that solar would be a good fit for the parcel.
“Over the last few years, doing residential there has been very difficult and doing big box is almost, at this point, impossible, so we thought that a viable option for that property is to introduce solar, so we’re going to continue to do retail and residential, but now it’s going to be kind of a mixed use with a component of the realty to be dedicated to solar,” he said.
Richmond Town Planner Shaun Lacey said that the PUDVC zone was created specifically for the Richmond Commons project but other applicants could propose solar projects.
“By changing the code amendment to allow [commercial solar projects], it wouldn’t necessarily preclude any applicant from applying for a solar energy system, whether it’s Richmond Commons or some other property owner,” he said.
At its Nov. 24 meeting, the Planning Board made a motion to recommend approval of the amendment, but the motion failed in a 3 to 2 vote and the board issued a negative advisory opinion to the council.
“The major concern amongst the majority of the Planning Board members was that the Planned Unit Development — Village Center district was designed specifically to support a mixed use relationship with Richmond Commons," Lacey said.
Manicini said that if built, the diverse residential and retail components of the development could be combined with a commercial solar array.
“I think that they can all coexist, and that’s going to be based upon the way we position the solar field, the way we buffer the solar field from the residential component and also from the retail,” he said. “At this point, the retail would need to be buffered from the residential and we’ve seen it happen, so we don’t think that this, in any way, is going to be obtrusive to each other. Each use is somewhat complimentary.”
