RICHMOND — Voters had an opportunity to question candidates for federal, state and local offices Wednesday during a virtual Meet the Candidates event. The forum, which ran for more than an hour and a half, was organized and moderated by Richmond Town Administrator Karen Pinch.
The town has traditionally hosted events to allow residents to meet the candidates, but previous forums were always held in-person. With the pandemic making large gatherings impossible, Pinch said the town had not planned anything until very recently, when she was approached by Richmond PTO President Robin Woodmansee.
“I hadn’t really thought about it, obviously because it’s normally in-person, but we happened to have a council meeting right after that, so I kind of brought it up with the council and asked them for their thoughts on it,” she said.
Pinch polled residents on the Richmond community Facebook page and there was sufficient public interest to warrant a virtual candidates’ forum.
“It was short notice, but we were able to get it together and I was happy with the way it turned out,” she said.
Participating in the forum were U.S. Sen. Jack Reed, (D-R.I.), and Republican challenger Allen Waters; U.S. Rep. James Langevin, (D-R.I.), and former state Rep. Robert Lancia, the Republican challenging Langevin; Jennifer Douglas, a Democrat who is running against Rhode Island Sen. Elaine Morgan in District 34; and Megan Cotter, also a Democrat, who is running in District 39 against state Rep. Justin Price.
Neither Morgan nor Price attended the event.
Several candidates for Richmond Town Council were present, including incumbents, council President Richard Nassaney and Vice President Ronald Newman and newcomers Lauren Cacciola, a Democrat, and James Palmisciano, who is unaffiliated. School committee candidates Sheila Grover, who is unaffiliated, and write-in candidate Gary Liguori, a Democrat, also introduced themselves to voters.
Reed focused on the COVID-19 crisis and its economic as well as medical and social impacts.
Waters, who supports term limits, said it was time for a change in Rhode Island’s congressional representation.
Lancia, who is challenging Langevin, also supports term limits and like Waters, said he believed it was time for a new representative in Washington.
Langevin said he had “worked tirelessly” to secure federal relief money for Rhode Island for families as well as small businesses and had helped secure a $1.25 billion aid package for the state.
Douglas, who hopes to unseat Elaine Morgan, said she supported higher taxes for top earners and more aid for southern Rhode Island communities.
“I also really want to work really hard to fund what is important to us, the things in this district that we hold dear to our hearts and to our way of life,” she said. “There was $1.2 million up for grabs in legislative grants this past year. Our district received just $8,000.”
Megan Cotter, who is running against Justin Price, said she wanted to encourage more investment in renewable energy and jobs in that sector. She also pledged to address the issues of working Rhode Islanders.
“I feel like the issues that impact our community, they’re not being addressed at the General Assembly,” she said. “We need more people, regular people, working class people, to step up and talk about these issues that have affected us and try to make a difference, bring change.”
Town Council candidate Lauren Cacciola, a registered behavioral teaching assistant, said she would encourage businesses to come to Richmond while preserving the town’s rural character.
"I’m looking to bring new ideas and keep up the rural nature in partnership within the town,” she said.
Council president Richard Nassaney said if reelected, he would continue to support the further industrial development in appropriate areas of town.
“We have a robust industrial section of town which can be developed and can be expanded if there’s a willingness from those businesses that want to invest and rebuild that section,” he said. “That’s probably the hardest part, getting them to realize the value that we have.”
Palmisciano, who currently serves on the town’s Economic Development Commission, is a registered Republican running as an Independent. Palmisciano said the town needed a strategic plan to make businesses want to open there.
“We do have a comprehensive plan and it’s a draft right now and it’s going to set the vision for our town for the next 10 years, but what I see is an opportunity for a one, five and 10-year strategic initiative combined with attracting new business, marketing, looking at those zones that have been identified in the town as development zones and really focusing there on not only economic growth and beautification … We have to look at it holistically, in my opinion.”
School Committee candidate Sheila Grover said it was important to prioritize the students in any Chariho policy or initiative.
“My main concern is for the students,” she said. “100%, all kids all the time, and we have to make sure that on the council [committee] that is everybody’s number one thing.”
Liguori, the write-in School Committee candidate, also had a chance to introduce himself to voters. Liguori, currently the Dean of the College of Health Sciences at the University of Rhode Island, is expected to fill the second vacant Richmond seat.
“I have witnessed as a parent, as an advocate for education at schools in many different states, so I have seen things that work and don’t work, far beyond what we’ve had in South County,” he said. “… I go around the state, talk to a lot of people and most people don’t know how good the Chariho schools are. So there’s a real opportunity there to promote us.”
A recording of the event, which attracted about 29 participants, is available on YouTube at https://youtu.be/ck-rXukp05M.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.