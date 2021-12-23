CHARLESTOWN — Scott Straight had just finished a task that sounded more like a job for Santa Claus: wrapping toys.
"It was great," said Straight, the president of the board of directors of Charlestown's Rhode Island Center Assisting Those In Need, about his toy-wrapping adventure. "Fun, hectic and great."
Toy-wrapping time can add some holiday levity at the center, a nonprofit whose primary objective is to help break the cycle of poverty by alleviating hunger and food insecurity. The center provides services to thousands of at-risk neighbors in southern Rhode Island.
It's a fun part of the job, Straight said, explaining that there's quite a bit of "behind the scenes work" that goes into the programs and activities offered at the center.
"I credit our volunteers," said Straight, who said he had just left a group of students from the University of Rhode Island who had come to the center to volunteer.
"They were from a fraternity," he said, "and they just wanted to help."
Established in 2001 to provide food for the hungry, the center has expanded over the years to address other poverty-related issues, like emergency clothing and furniture.
But back to the lighter part.
"We received thousands of toys and now we're on to the distribution," he said, "and we make sure we find the right homes."
"It's what we're about," he said, noting that there are roughly 200 area families looking for a little help from Santa and the center's toy department this holiday season. Families in need were invited to come into the center to shop for toys.
Although need for assistance has fluctuated throughout the pandemic — and seems to mirror unemployment payments from the state and the amount of federal assistance offered to clients — Straight said he and his staff try to anticipate the needs of their clients and be prepared.
Thanks to RICAN's partnerships with local grocery stores, Straight said, it is able to offer thousands of pounds of food to clients every week. It also operates a thrift shop next door to the pantry which provides clothing and household items for clients.
During the pandemic, RICAN also started the "RICAN Kindness Program," which offers financial assistance to people in need. For instance, he said, there was a client who, due to health reasons, could only sleep while sitting up.
"So, we helped her purchase a recliner," he said.
"Again, I credit our volunteers," said Straight. "People want to help."
Although needs of clients may vary, he said, there is one thing that remains steady. Actually, it's something that's been on the rise.
"It's kindness," he said. "I have seen an increase in kindness since the pandemic began."
Kindness goes a long way at all social service agencies.
"It has not been easy for folks," said Jeffrey Venticinque, who leads the Care Coordination Program at Wood River Health Services in Hope Valley, an organization that provides health and support services to clients.
Wood River, he said, asks clients to fill out an assessment that includes questions about food security, housing, domestic violence transportation needs and social networks.
Using the assessments, he said, they connect clients with organizations best suited for their needs. The center averages five to six requests a week and can offer assistance filling out the forms as well.
Venticinque said he and his staff will also help clients go over their budgets and make suggestions for everything from cell phones to heating assistance.
After people fill out a screening form, he said, "we work with them to help them get connected to local food pantries, or farmer's markets."
Venticinque said the region's social service agencies work together to make sure clients get the care and resources they need.
"We have Zoom meetings," he said, noting that he is in regular contact with the folks at the Pawcatuck Neighborhood Center, the Jonnycake Center and the WARM Center. "We want to get a handle on who's in need and how to help."
These days, Venticinque said, the needs seem to lie mostly with heating assistance, transportation needs and housing — always housing.
"Affordable housing is a big factor," he said.
Venticinque recalled a recent success with a client who was experiencing chronic homelessness. Working with other agencies, and after "some tough nights," he said they arranged for a visit to the emergency room for the client, a meeting with a nurse case manager, a thorough review, and at last, a place to call home.
"We were finally able to find housing," said Venticinque.
"It was huge," he said. "Really, really cool."
