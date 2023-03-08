RICHMOND — If there was a message after nearly 30 people took to the podium to voice their opinions on the proposed 2023-24 budget for the Chariho Regional School District Tuesday night, it was that the community remains deeply divided on the best way to fund education.
For the second consecutive year, members of the Chariho School Committee were met at the annual public hearing with a mix of calls for zero increases in spending alongside concerns that the proposal does not do enough to invest in the future of the community. The committee will now be charged with determining whether its spending plan calling for a 1.45% increase in the coming year from member towns is enough of a compromise to gain approval at referendum.
The district’s annual budget hearing Tuesday remained civil and drew a strong turnout to the Chariho Middle School auditorium, with a dozen residents of Charlestown, Hopkinton and Richmond calling for further cuts and more yet seeking that the proposal remain the same or have emoney restored.
“To force level funding (last year) was fiscally irresponsible. It may have sent a message, but it also pushed our children and the district further back,” said Jessica Purcell, a Richmond resident. “We cannot afford to let that happen again.”
The $64.43 million spending plan for the upcoming year includes approximately $57 million in liability for the member communities of Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton. The proposed budget represents a 1.45% increase in taxpayer liability over the current fiscal year. Taxpayers rejected two proposals at referendum in 2022, leading the district to use a level-funded budget with no increase in the current fiscal year.
The proposed budget would require a 1.7% increase in contribution from Hopkinton, a 1.43% increase for Charlestown residents, and a 1.17% increase for Richmond taxpayers. The budget was accepted by the School Committee in early February with committee members Clay Johnson and Kathryn Colasante opposed.
For some in the community, residents said the costs may not seem like much, but when compacted year-over-year without relief, it can be bank-busting for longtime residents and taxpayers.
Richmond resident Louise Dinsmore, who has been a vocal proponent of fiscal constraint in recent years and has promoted the concept of a fiscal responsibility study conducted through outside consultants, said the taxpayers simply cannot continue to front the bill.
“I fully support that public education is a right that should be supported, but at what cost?” Dinsmore asked. “These budgets are completely unsustainable and I'm not going to sit by while taxpayers are asked to make cuts to their personal budgets, only to see taxes increase year after year.”
It was a concern expressed by others, including Jeremy Palmer and Jennifer Silvia, both Hopkinton residents, who each said that they’ve had to buckle down and tighten their budgets as a result of their circumstances.
Both said that district test results simply did not justify the increases. They said that as their own families struggle to pay bills, the school district must also make sacrifices and “tighten its own belt” to not put too much strain on taxpayers.
“I know 1.7% may not seem like a lot to you, but some of us are not so fortunate,” Silva said. “As far as Hopkinton residents go, the average poverty rate rose by 32% in the past few years. Something‘s gotta give.”
Others, including Sharon Davis, a member of the Hopkinton Town Council, said they appreciate efforts made so far and believe that the proposal is a fair one. Davis did have one criticism, however, and asked that members reduce the reserve fund balance to 2% in order to make further reductions and help make the proposal more palatable for residents who are facing costs increases on all sides. She said if this adjustment could be made, she believes the proposal could pass.
Charlestown Town Council President Deborah Carney, speaking on behalf of herself as a resident, said she already sees a budget that she can support, given the compromises made during the process by members of the School Committee.
“I support this budget because it represents a compromise from where you started to where you are today,” she said. “It isn’t everything to everyone, but you listened. I ask you to put this forth to the voters and I will support it.”
Chariho School Committee Chairwoman Catherine Giusti said members of the School Committee would take into consideration everything heard Tuesday and would be debating the matter again on March 14. The committee is expected to approve a final budget proposal at that time.
Voters will have a chance to approve or reject the proposal at an all-day referendum on April 4.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.