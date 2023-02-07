HOPKINTON — If the proposed development of 140 homes at the property known as Brushy Brook is allowed to move forward, residents along Dye Hill Road said Monday that it could have a significant long-term impact on community finances, hurting taxpayers by increasing service needs in town.
Despite pleas by several neighbors of the parcel to have the Hopkinton Town Council intervene, however, Town Solicitor Stephen Sypole on Monday urged them to stay on course with presenting their data and complaints to the Planning Board. He said while council members may express their views individually as residents of the town, town charter and state laws limit the scope of what the board can say or do without risking legal ramifications.
“If this project is in the Planning Board’s jurisdiction, there’s really not much that the council could do at this point,” Sypole told members of the council. “I am just speaking from a general sense, but once the application is filed and the process starts we are locked into the rules at that time.”
The discussion regarding the project on Monday came after town residents Sherri Aharonian, Joseph Cabral and Conrad Cardano came forward during the public comment portion of the regular council meeting asking that the council get involved and consider the townwide implications of such a large-scale development.
The latest proposal for Brushy Brook marks a return to original plans for the site, which were developed in 2009 but shelved due to both community concerns and the owner’s desire for a solar development. The solar proposal was rejected by the council last summer after multiple efforts to gain approval, and the developers once again focused on the housing plans that had received preliminary approvals, with certain conditions, over a decade ago.
Members of the Planning Board, after considerable discussion in January, had continued a hearing on the preliminary plan for a comprehensive housing development that would result in the construction of 140 homes. The proposal was initially slated to return before the public last week, but the hearing was rescheduled to April 5 at the request of the developer.
In continuing the hearing, developers also agreed to extend the decision timetable to allow the board until the end of April to return a decision.
The project calls for phased construction on the 365-acre Brushy Brook parcel, located north of Dye Hill Road and west of Skunk Hill Road. The 140-home development would be done in 20-home phases to reduce impact and prevent overtaxing utilities, Attorney William Landry and Northeast Water Solutions President Robert Ferrari said during a previous Planning Board hearing.
“We have had a lot of conceptual analysis and geology that led us at the master plan stage to identify a particular area on the plan as the likely area for a well field,” Landry said. “We will have to have final state permits for water based on scientifically drilled wells and we will not proceed to a final plan until that is in place.”
Residents on Monday expressed frustration to the council that they are not being heard, however, and Cabral said he feels developers and experts have attempted to steer conversations before the Planning Board to avoid having to address questions and concerns from residents.
Cabral wrote to the council a week ago, after residents were unable to speak at the Planning Board meeting due to the extension request, and urged them to do more on behalf on town residents, including those across the community who he said would see significant tax increases as a result of this project.
“We have attended these Planning Board meetings for a while now and if we want to get on the agenda to represent an opposing view, we cannot. There are no options for us,” Cabral said. “We can only comment on what is on agenda that night, and if a developer comes up and wants to talk wells for 2.5 hours, they will talk for hours. The questions we had at 7:30 (p.m.) when it all began get lost and are never answered.”
For residents, while water has been a concern, others expressed alarm over the impact on police services, fire and rescue response, school population and other factors that will impact the local tax rates.
Cardano supported Cabral's view and said he was further concerned that the project will have a wide-ranging impact on town finances — one that would lead to sizable increases that the townspeople simply cannot afford.
“From a money standpoint, this project affects everyone in town. Everyone will pay for Brushy Brook,” he said. “If you are looking at the cost per Hopkinton household, we could potentially be looking at $300, $400 or as high as $800 plus in additional yearly taxes for more expensive homes.”
Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst asked Sypole for a legal opinion based on the residents’ request, but the town solicitor urged the council to be cautious in taking any action. He warned that certain comments or actions by the board as a whole could be construed as a potential violation of the developer’s rights.
“There is just no room for the council as a whole or body to have input on the project that is now before the Planning Board,” he said. “The council could make its views known, it will just need to be careful about any issues that could potentially come along with that.”
