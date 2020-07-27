HOPE VALLEY — Residents with properties on Wyoming Pond have fond memories of long summer days spent on the water but for the last several years, they have watched helplessly as the water level in the pond has dropped, leaving wide, smelly mud flats.
Christopher Shiels bought his house from his parents in 2001. His parents had owned it since 1978. Shiels said these days, his property is no longer waterfront.
“We don’t have waterfront property, even though we’re being taxed on it,” he said. “It’s a swamp and the odor is incredible.”
The reason for the water loss is the Wyoming dam, which is more than 300 years old and no longer holding back the water in the 26-acre pond. Residents have repeatedly asked the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management, which owns the dam, to make the necessary repairs, but they are still waiting.
Shiels said he did not remember water in the pond being so low.
“I grew up here as a kid,” he said. “We never had these issues and the failure of the dam and the fact that they can’t stop the water from leaving is obviously having a dramatic effect on the pond level.”
Rep. Justin Price, R-Hopkinton, has been fielding residents’ complaints for years.
“It’s a very important asset to the town and especially to residents who live on the pond, so it’s definitely a priority on my list,” he said.
The DEM is responsible for the inspection, maintenance and repairs of state-owned dams like the Upper Wyoming dam. In the 2019 report on dams throughout Rhode Island, the Wyoming dam was classified as one of the worst in the state, a “high hazard” dam, for which “failure or misoperation will result in a probable loss of human life.”
The report listed several issues with the structure.
“Vegetation prohibited inspection, inoperable low level outlet, Embankment depressions, sinkholes, failing & rotating areas, spillway leakage,” it states.
DEM spokesman Michael Healey said in a written statement that repairing the dam was still a high priority for his department.
"As a result of an inspection by DEM's Dam Safety Program that determined the dam to be unsafe, DEM's Division of Planning and Development has been working to repair the dam," he said. "Dam repairs of this nature are complex, costly, and time-consuming. Our P & D [planning and development] team has been working with a consultant engineer on the design, and as part of that effort, the engineer has been monitoring the condition of the dam.”
Healey explained that more sinkholes had been discovered last summer.
“Just as the project was ready to go to the construction solicitation phase last summer, our engineer observed more sinkholes on the right-side embankment upstream of the dam,” he said. “Addressing these problems required more time and engineering work. As the dam design work was completed this past winter, the coronavirus pandemic struck. This has disrupted workstreams and further delayed the time frame.”
When the repair work begins, the contractor will take precautions to ensure that the pond is not completely drained.
“Once we receive final permits, which we hope will occur this summer, we will move to solicit and select a construction contractor,” Healey said. “ Ultimately, the contractor will build a protective barrier around one section of the dam at a time so that the pond will not need to be emptied for the project. Extra care will be taken to avoid altering the water level of the pond because we appreciate that nearby residents have wells, which can be affected by the hydraulics of the pond’s water level. Because Wyoming Pond is a designated trout water that DEM stocks before every Opening Day, we also realize it’s an important recreational asset.”
Shiels wonders why people are still being allowed to fish near the dam.
“If it’s high hazard, why is it open?” he said. “Why are you allowing people to fish? Why is the fishing area open? It shouldn’t be open. It should be closed. So, they need to get their work in order, as far as I’m concerned, at an agency level.”
As they wait for the dam to be repaired, Shiels and other residents are living with a stressed ecosystem and a swampy shoreline.
“It’s toxic,” Shiels said. “The smell and the odor coming from the swamp, which used to be a pond, there’s no way, first of all, that you can put a canoe or kayak in this water right now, because we don’t have any water. We maybe have three, four, five inches of water, tops. It’s all mud, weeds, lily pads. From the back of my house looking out, the only water is directly in back of the police barracks where the channel is, and you can’t get there from here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.