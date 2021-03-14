HOPKINTON — First published in 2017, “Land of 1000 Cairns: Revival of Old-Style Ceremonies” documents 24 ceremonial stone landscapes and structures in Hopkinton.
Massachusetts authors Mary Gage and her son, James, have published a second edition of their book, which includes findings from their most recent research.
Working with researcher Steve DiMarzo Jr., the Gages have documented 3,537 structures in Hopkinton. When Mary and James visited the Hopkinton sites and found hundreds more undocumented structures, Mary said they decided they had to update their book.
One former farm in Hopkinton, land that was first owned by Lawton Foster the elder, then his son, Jonathan, and finally, his grandson, Lawton, contained hundreds of stone structures.
“We were walking in an area that we found out was [owned by] the father of Lawton Foster, Jonathan, and we got up there and we realized, oh my goodness his father had a farm with just as many stone cairns.”
DiMarzo began documenting the structures on Jonathan Foster’s land, and recorded more than 800.
“We started putting (together) a much bigger piece of the puzzle and decided, because three generations and we have ceremonial cairns on each of the generations of farms and each one is slightly different,” Mary said. “It was a no-brainer; okay, we’ve got to do a second edition and include all of this.”
DiMarzo has documented more than 3,100 structures in the area of Hopkinton known as the Canonchet watershed.
“What this shows is, this was an area that was frequented and lived in and used for sacred and ceremonial purposes for quite a long time throughout the history of the native peoples in that area,” he said. “It is only because of James and Mary Gage’s commitment to bring to light and to bring to life the beauty and the sacredness of these structures by compiling them, analyzing them and putting them into a system that they can be communicated to both the Tribal Preservation Officer of the Narragansett Tribe as well as to the state archaeologist.”
The stone structures, known in the Algonquin language as Manitou Hassannash, number more than 1,000 on the 14-acre property on Lawton Foster Road North that is now called the Manitou Hassannash Preserve, owned by the Hopkinton Land Trust.
The documentation of the structures has not been without controversy. Timothy Ives, principal archaeologist at the Rhode Island Historical Preservation and Heritage Commission, has stated that he believes that the structures are evidence of old land-clearing practices, but Doug Harris, preservationist for ceremonial landscapes and deputy tribal historic preservation officer for the Narragansett Tribe, disagrees. Harris has described the structures as ancient ceremonial stones of considerable spiritual significance that were deliberately placed on the land by Native Americans.
Hopkinton Conservation Commission Chairman Harvey Buford currently serves as president of the New England Antiquities Research Association. Buford, along with former Hopkinton Historical Association President Richard Prescott, has worked to preserve and protect the stones, which were at risk of being disturbed when the land was sold. The land trust purchased the 14-acre property in 2014, ensuring the structures would not be bulldozed under.
“It was going to be a couple more houses,” Buford said.
In an effort to settle the controversy of the stones’ origins, NEARA has spent more than $20,000 on a procedure known as Optically Stimulated Luminescence, or OSL, to determine the ages of the structures.
“It’s a well-established technique that you can use to date when a structure was built and you do it a couple of ways,” Buford said. “ One of them is, you would dig down below the structure and take a soil sample immediately below the base stone, and you can tell the last time that soil sample was exposed to daylight. We have proceeded to do dating from that method. We’ve taken samples at Manitou Hassannash Preserve … we’re starting to get some preliminary numbers back, and they’re tending to run pre-contact [before the arrival of the first settlers].”
Work on the second edition of the book began in 2018.
“That’s when Steve DiMarzo had wrapped up his documentation field work for us, and it took about two years to pull everything together,” James Gage said.
The Hopkinton work, Gage added, was a team effort. In addition to DiMarzo and Buford, Richard Prescott researched historical documents.
“Rick Prescott, who’s with the Hopkinton Historical Society, he did a lot of the original deed research and genealogy. We worked off of that,” Gage said.
Mary Gage said she and her son would continue to find and document stone structures. The work, she said, is as exciting as ever, and she’s been told she “lights up like a lightbulb” when she talks about her discoveries.
“In the field, no matter how many times we’ve come across a site where there’s a cairn that’s ceremonial, it’s like finding a buried treasure, to be honest with you,” she said. “ I think that’s what keeps us going, because each and every one, even though it might be identical to what we saw before, is different … no two sites are exactly alike.”
The second edition of "Land of 1000 Cairns: Revival of Old-Style Ceremonies” can be purchased from the publisher, PowWowRiverBooks.com, or on amazon.com.
