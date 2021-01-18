RICHMOND — Former Richmond Town Council president and community activist B. Joseph Reddish III received the Community Service Award on Monday evening at the annual Rhode Island Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. celebration.
Organized by a special state commission created in 1995, the celebration honors the Baptist minister and civil rights activist who was assassinated in 1968. This year’s event, held virtually because of COVID-19 restrictions, featured musical performances as well as the presentation of the “Living Dream Award” to former State Sen. Harold Metts.
Reddish grew up in Gilroy, California, in a family that always believed in helping others.
Reddish’s grandparents, Valentine and Ora Lee Burroughs, owned a large farm in Camden, South Carolina and enlisted him early on to help with their community projects.
“When I would visit during the summer, all the cousins would be there, but before we ate, we always took food to people who couldn’t take care of themselves,” he said. “My grandmother, actually, and my grandfather, started a community center way back when that provided food for other people and so, on top of running the farm, my grandmother, being a cook at the middle school, she would then go and cook and provide food for individuals. My grandfather would always donate food to people who didn’t have food.”
Reddish, an only child, said his parents had continued the family tradition of volunteerism and he felt fortunate to have been raised in a family that made helping others a priority.
“The experiences that I’ve gained, I would say that it’s a win-win when you’re involved in community service,” he said.
Reddish also has first-hand experience with desegregation. As a child growing up in California, he was a member of two of the first integrated classes at school.
“I went to the first integrated elementary school in Stockton, California, which was named Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Elementary School,” he said. “I was one of the first students transferred in from another elementary school to show that integration could take place, and then my high school, I graduated in 1978. We were the first graduating class of the first fully-integrated class.”
A benefits advisor for a national insurance company, Reddish has volunteered for community organizations since he moved to Rhode Island and settled in the Wyoming section of Richmond 28 years ago.
Reddish served on the Richmond Town Council for three terms, two of them as president, and is the current chair of the town’s Economic Development Commission. He also serves on numerous nonprofit boards, chairing the Rhode Island State Commission on Prejudice and Bias and the board of AIDS Care Ocean State and leading the Americas Region of the humanitarian aid organization, People to People International.
Locally, Reddish is a member of the Board of Directors of Wood River Health Services, a member of the Chariho Anti-Racism Task Force, and Vice Chair of the Community 2000 Educational Foundation.
The Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. holiday, he said, is an occasion to remember King's role in the civil rights struggle.
“It reminds me of of the sacrifices that one man made for all of us to really have equality and freedoms for everyone,” he said. “He didn’t just look at individuals of color, he realized that there were challenges across the board, and I think as far as he fought for people of color, he was fighting for people to be who they are.”
During times of division and conflict, Reddish said he was hopeful that Americans could make an effort to listen to each other.
“On the Commission on Prejudice and Bias, one of the things we talk about is really getting to the point where we can educate our communities on how to talk to each other,” he said. “That’s a huge step to move forward and work on, in the process of life.”
