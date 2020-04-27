WESTERLY — The Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management has awarded outdoor recreation grants to Hopkinton and Charlestown.
Gov. Gina Raimondo announced on Friday that 21 cities and towns would be receiving recreation grants totaling $5.79 million. The two towns were among 14 municipalities to receive "large" grants, each totaling more than $100,000.
“I am prioritizing reopening state parks, beaches, and recreation areas in the first phase of getting back to a new normal,” Raimondo said in announcing the grants. “The COVID-19 crisis has shown us how critical the outdoors, exercise, sunshine, and fresh air are for people’s well-being.”
Hopkinton will receive $295,861 for a new playground at Crandall Field, and Charlestown is receiving $168,031 for an inclusive, multigenerational fitness and games space at Ninigret Park.
Hopkinton Town Planner James Lamphere, who prepared the town's application, told the Town Council at a meeting in November that the equipment in the playground at Crandall Field was built in 1993 of wood and now needed replacing. The playground will also be moved to another location on the field, where one of two tennis courts is currently located.
The town has paid just under $8,000 to Crossman Engineering of Warwick to design the proposed new playground.
Lamphere said the town will contribute about $75,000, some of it in the form of labor, to match the DEM grant.
“You need $75,000 to match $300,000,” he said. “We've got $75,000 and we might even have to put some local labor into it. They call it in-kind.”
Replacing the old, wooden playground is something Lamphere said he has wanted to do for a long time.
“I’m excited,” he said. “This is really great news and we really need it at this time. We’re going to get that old, wooden playground demolished and we’re going to have a brand spanking new one. It’s going to be beautiful.”
The upgrades to Crandall Field come on the heels of a major renovation of Langworthy Field near Hope Valley Elementary School. That project, which is already underway and is expected to cost approximately $1.2 million, has also been partially funded by DEM recreation grants.
“In this calendar year, 2020, the town is going to have two brand new recreational facilities, and hopefully the public can get out there, the kids can get out there and enjoy this,” Lamphere said.
In Charlestown, the DEM funding application was prepared by recreation secretary Rebecca Crosby. The grant will fund a new “intergenerational and inclusive fitness space” at Ninigret Park, which will replace an unused outdoor ice skating rink.
The project will cost about $210,000, with $42,000 in matching funds coming from the town.
Parks and recreation director Vicky Hilton said the new space will feature exercise equipment for people of all ages and abilities.
“This area will have fitness equipment for the community, [and] include a shade structure, outdoor game tables, additional trees, and a picnic area and solar charging station,” she said. “I envisioned this area to be open for the tennis and pickleball players, for picnicking or enjoying the outdoors, also for the soccer families and all of those utilizing the park. It will add a needed element for the park.”
The facility will feature HealthBeat brand outdoor fitness equipment, including an ab crunch/leg lift machine, a cardio stepper, a hand cycler upper body workout machine, Tai Chi wheels, an assisted row/push-up station, parallel bars and an elliptical machine.
“An elliptical would allow people who might not be able to afford a gym to come work out,” Hilton said. “There are machines for teens and ones that the aging population can use, and even a solar-powered charging station to recharge your phone. Sometimes, going to a gym might be intimidating for an older person or someone who wants to get in better shape. They could come to this area and work out at their leisure, with no pressures or monthly fees.”
The new space will exceed the compliance standards set by the Americans with Disabilities Act.
“The Town of Charlestown wants more than the minimum standards when it comes to inclusion and accessibility,” the town’s application states. “This proposed space is designed with elements that address the four areas of developmental skills, sensory, motor, cognitive and social/emotional.”
Work on both towns’ projects is expected to begin in the coming months, but the start dates will depend on the COVID-19 situation.
