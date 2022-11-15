Incumbent Republican state Rep. Justin Price, still trailing Democrat challenger Megan Cotter by 29 votes, officially filed for a recount in the 39th House District race on Tuesday.
Despite it being a week since voters cast their ballots in the district, which includes Hopkinton, Exeter and Richmond, the Board of Elections is still working to finalize vote totals.
If his request is approved by the state Board of Elections when it convenes Friday morning — Price trails by both less than 200 votes and less than 2% of the votes cast, the two criteria that allow him to trigger a recount — state officials said the recount would be done later that same day with results expected as soon as Friday evening.
Price, a four-term representative who first won election in 2014, is seeking clarity on a number of factors, including seeking a detailed list of voter rolls to determine who voted, how and whether their votes were properly tabulated.
“Today is the deadline to file for a recount of ballots and yet, according to the deputy director of elections, he expects to finish counting ballots tomorrow,” Price said.
Chris Hunter, managing director of Advocacy Solutions LLC, a Providence-based communications firm that represents the Rhode Island Board of Elections, said in a phone interview Tuesday that now that a request has been filed, it triggers a state-governed process led by the board.
After voting to allow the recount, which Hunter said he fully expects in the 39th House District race given the criteria, the board will immediately convene staff to conduct the recount in accordance with state laws. There are no automatic recounts in Rhode Island.
There were five requests for recounts as of 3 p.m. Tuesday, state election officials confirmed, and any approved recounts would be conducted immediately following the board’s meeting at the Rhode Island Board of Elections headquarters in Cranston. The recounts are open to the public and candidates will be invited to attend.
“I am happy to let the process work out. I am still confident that it will not change the outcome,” said Cotter in a message Tuesday afternoon. Cotter declared victory in the race on Friday morning after members of her team determined that any remaining outstanding votes wouldn't, in their estimation, change the outcome of the race.
After losing by 320 votes against Price in the 2020 election, Cotter has maintained her slim lead in the rematch this year. With Sean Patrick Comella providing a third option in the race, Cotter first took a four-vote lead over Price before then seeing that lead climb to 29 votes, 3,024-2,995, on Thursday afternoon. No further votes had been tallied as of 5 p.m. Tuesday, although the vote was still not considered to be final.
The process has frustrated Price, who expressed concerns this week about having to file for a recount in a race he hasn’t lost just yet.
“I have no ability to obtain any information regarding votes and there is no ability for my team to review any of the data,” Price said. “I have no way of trying to determine if there is a reason to call for the recount or if there is any area that the recount should be focused on.”
In a message shared with The Sun, Deputy Director of Elections Miguel J. Nunez provided an update to town clerks on Monday afternoon in which he indicated that nothing had been updated since Thursday, which is when drop-box ballots were tallied. Nunez added that the board expected “to count provisional ballots (Tuesday), and military and deficient ballots on Wednesday.”
State election laws allowed for the delivery of provisional ballots from towns through end of the business day on Monday. To make matters more confusing, military or overseas ballots and those who received notice to correct a deficient mail ballot may still address issues and file their ballot or correction by the end of the day on Tuesday, which would then be counted Wednesday.
Price said in an interview Monday that while he recognizes it will be difficult to make up ground, it is not impossible. He said that if he did not take action, his only remaining recourse would be to seek an appeal through the state Supreme Court, which has been vocal about not wanting to rule on elections.
No matter the outcome, Prices said there are issues with the state’s system and deadlines that must be addressed.
“There are flaws in the system, and they need to be identified and fixed,” he said.
