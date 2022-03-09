RICHMOND — Rain and wet snow wasn’t able to wash the smile off Peter Alviti Jr.’s face Wednesday morning as he celebrated the completion of a $21.3 million bridge reconstruction project at the Route 138 interchange with Interstate 95.
While the COVID-19 pandemic brought challenges and delays as construction crews attempted to navigate safety mandates, product shortages and employee needs, it didn’t stop workers from completing the Kingston Road Bridge project on budget and ahead of schedule. Alviti, director of the Rhode Island Department of Transportation, said the reconfiguration will help reduce potential congestion and improve motorist safety, he said.
The project also addresses a bridge that was deemed seven years ago to be structurally deficient and at risk for damage or failure.
“I could not be more proud of how this went, completing a project on budget and ahead of time in a way that allowed us to keep 51,000 vehicles per day moving through without too much congestion,” Alviti said during a press conference in the commuter lot just south of the highway. “This was a major need, and one we are happy to check off our list.”
Since the project began in 2019, work has been done in phases to minimize the impact to traffic in the region. The work included the Rhode Island Department of Transportation removing two sharply curved highway off-ramps, as well as addressing the tight weave for traffic on the highway. Alviti said the configuration dates back to the 1950s, and would not have met today’s design standards.
RIDOT also removed a guardrail barrier along Route 138 and installed new traffic signals with pedestrian crossing features, as well as adding 1,500 feet of new sidewalk.
Richmond Town Manager Karen Pinch, who worked as an administrator with the Rhode Island State Police until 2015, said she can appreciate the safety improvements made and said it will go a long way to helping protect local residents and visitors to the community.
“As a state trooper, I had seen my fair share of bad crashes. Anything that can help to prevent them from happening is a benefit for everyone,” Pinch said.
Both Pinch and Alviti noted that prior to the work, the location had earned a reputation as one of the more dangerous interchanges in southwestern Rhode Island. The recently completed project will go a long way toward improving safety, they said.
Over a five-year period prior to the project moving forward in 2019, Rhode Island State Police reported a combined 148 crashes at the interchange, including one fatal. Of those crashes, 52 were recorded as involving a rear-end collision, 27 were determined to have occurred when a driver lost control, and four resulted in rollover crashes that required a more significant response. The cause of some of the crashes was not available.
The Kingston Road Bridge, which provides a thruway for I-95 in Richmond as the main travel corridor through the state, carries an estimated 51,300 vehicles per day, according to state officials. Allowing the issue to remain unaddressed was no longer an option once the structural integrity was also in question, Alviti said.
Alviti said although the project was a priority for the state, the costs made it challenging to budget. Federal funding covered 80% of the cost for the project, roughly $17 million, and commitments including the recent $595 million in infrastructure funding for Rhode Island as part of the $110 billion bipartisan infrastructure bill funded the rest.
“We could not have done this without the help of that funding. So much of our money comes from federal assistance, and if our legislators had not secured this for us then we would be looking at a much bigger problem in trying to address our infrastructure needs,” Alviti said.
Alviti credited the state’s federal legislators, U.S. Sens. Jack Reed and Sheldon Whitehouse and U.S. Reps. David Cilline and James R. Langevin, for their dedication in securing money. He said with completion of this project, the state has now finished 300 bridge reconstruction projects and will now turn its attention to the remaining 400 bridges identified as areas of need.
In a press release, Rhode Island Gov. Dan McKee said he hopes the project will prove to be an example of how to address a major need with the smallest impact possible.
“The Kingston Road Bridge project is a thoughtful redesign of our roadways,” McKee said. “Reconfiguring this interchange will make it much safer for the thousands of drivers who travel over this bridge, as well as pedestrians and passengers who use the nearby RIPTA stop. I thank RIDOT for completing this important project on budget and ahead of time and continuing our administration’s commitment to improve Rhode Island’s roads and bridges.”
Officials said the work is expected to endure without any major repair needs for the next 100 years, which will minimize the need for future construction projects in the area.
Pinch said she hopes that now that the project is complete, residents will come to understand the importance of the changes made and why it took so long for work to be completed.
“For those who drove by and were frustrated, I hope you are able to see the value in it now,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.