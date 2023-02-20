HOPKINTON — Several Chariho Tech students surrounded the frame of a new home along Cardinal Lane on the morning of Feb. 13, some measuring and sheathing walls while others secured materials to send up to classmates working on roof trusses.
In front of the construction site, instructor David Bannister and a couple of students aided workers with NAP Construction in using a crane to lift a prepared end truss with plywood, known as a gable, across and prepared to secure it to the back side of the home. The gable would serve as a nice “finishing touch” for the framed roofline, allowing students and volunteers to begin building the pitched roof.
“You just can’t simulate this kind of stuff in a shop,” said Bannister as he stepped away from the controlled chaos for a moment to comment on the project. “The students are able to see everything and be a part of the entire process, from planning to construction, foundation to finish. This is a great wrinkle to add to our program.”
For the first time this year, 14 students enrolled in Chariho Tech’s construction technology pathway are partnering with South County Habitat for Humanity and local construction crews to build a home from the ground up. It is one of three homes that will be built in Hope Valley in 2023, and Bannister said it is the largest project ever undertaken by the school.
Students “raised the roof” on the building on Feb. 13 as part of a day-long field trip to the site, where they worked alongside NAP Construction crews led by owner-operator Nathan Pimental and Mike Hayes.
The hands-on experience has allowed students to be involved from the very beginning,with the eight juniors and six seniors setting and pouring the foundation and installing all foam insulation. Last week, the students erected walls using prefab components built in Chariho Tech classrooms.
“It has been really cool to see all the different technologies and changes. This is some of the latest stuff, and it’s what they will be using for years to build with, so it is great to be able to get this kind of experience” said Brendan Byers, 17, a junior at Chariho Tech. “This is giving me so many different looks at things and it gives me a chance to explore what it is I may want to focus on.”
Byers said he hopes to get into the construction field one day and noted that this project not only will give him experience, but also serves to help provide affordable housing in the community and provides connections to construction professionals around the state.
It is this type of triple benefit that has made Chariho Tech a natural partner to work with Habitat for Humanity, said South County Habitat for Humanity spokesman Colin Penny. He said when the organization determined it would be building homes in Hopkinton, it wanted to create local connections and reached out to the school.
“This is the type of partnership that can be beneficial for the whole community,” Penny said. “These are Net Zero Ready homes with state-of-the-art technology, so the students are given the opportunity to get experience working with the top materials and top professionals in our area.”
The partnership began last fall when Habitat for Humanity approached Bannister and teacher assistant Bonny Pride, suggesting the hands-on opportunities.
Habitat for Humanity is currently working toward a two-year goal of building seven total homes along Cardinal Drive. In the first phase, Penny said two of the three homes would be built using the organization's traditional model, which calls for applicants who would like to purchase the homes to put in 400 hours of “sweat equity” and take ownership classes to obtain a mortgage at a far more affordable price. The third home is being built entirely by the Chariho student team.
Habitat for Humanity also credited others from around the region who have supported the work, including Mike Guertin with Fine Homebuilding and John Erickson, an energy and building science consultant with CLEAResult.
Bannister and Pride each said that with the experience, many of the students involved will now leave Chariho ready to jump onto construction teams and with the knowledge to begin working independently at a younger age. The results are better construction crews in the region and better career opportunities for the students putting in the work.
Pride noted that it will also provide an added boost for an industry that has struggled to find qualified workers to fill job openings.
“This is a win for the students, a win for Habitat for Humanity and a win for all the organizations who are able to tap into the talents we have and connect with tomorrow’s industry leaders.”
