RICHMOND — Trees will be brought down in the coming days along a 45-acre parcel off Old Mountain Road in Richmond, but residents shouldn’t be alarmed: there will be no clear-cutting and the effort is designed to better prepare open space for the future.
Staff and contractors with the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Protection on Monday began work on a forest improvement and restoration project within the Hillsdale/deCoppett Preserve. The work will include removing dead oak trees killed by insect defoliations and drought, as well as “future-proofing” the 45-acre state parcel in Richmond by planting species of trees that may be better adapted to endure Rhode Island’s anticipated hotter, drier future.
“This project aims to find out how different forest types will respond to future climate,” said Will Walker, supervising forester with the DEM Division of Agriculture and Forest Environment. “As foresters, DEM wants to improve wildlife habitat, reduce wildfire risk and intensity, and protect water quality. These are the goals of many silvicultural projects; but, at the same time, we must envision what the northern forest is going to look like in 100, 500 or 1,000 years.”
This is the first project in Rhode Island where DEM has partnered with foresters and scientists from the Adaptive Silviculture for Climate Change network, or ASCC. ASCC is a North American organization that conducts experimental silvicultural trials across forest ecosystem in the U.S. and Canada to research long-term ecosystem responses to climate change adaptation.
DEM officials have reiterated that “no clear-cutting will be occurring.” The organization said in a press release late last week that at the project’s end, there will be a residual stand of healthy, well-formed trees to encourage future regeneration.
“This is an exciting opportunity for Rhode Island to participate in a leading-edge national research project,” said Christopher Riely, forestry specialist and research associate with the University of Rhode Island.
“We’re testing different science-based treatment approaches to addressing forest health threats that many private landowners around the state are also familiar with,” he contoinued. “We need to care for forests and help them adapt to the changing conditions we are already experiencing to boost their resiliency and ability to store carbon, support human health, filter our drinking water, and provide high-quality wildlife habitat.”
DEM officials said that in the past decade, climate research has increasingly predicted northern forests along the eastern seaboard will begin to shift to appear a lot more like the southern forest, with plant and animal ranges shifting northward to accommodate warmer temperatures.
As with much Rhode Island forestland, DEM spokeman Michael Healy said in a press release that the spongy moth and forest tent moth caterpillars, combined with recurring cycles of drought and extreme weather, have devastated oak trees in the Hillsdale Preserve. He said the restoration will salvage oaks where possible while interplanting seeds and trees of native species to be reintroduced, such as the American chestnut, and southern acclimated tree species including chinkapin oaks, shellbark hickories and southern pines.
Healy said harvesting live trees will be necessary at points in order to create openings in the canopy, which are necessary to encourage regrowth and improve overall growing stock. Low, dense shrubs and snags, such as standing dead trees, will also remain to enhance wildlife habitat and promote healthy forest regrowth.
The DEM, which manages 40,000 acres of rural Rhode Island forestland, will oversee the work. Tree harvesting will be performed by Rhode Island-registered wood operators.
“Since 2015, DEM has harvested a total of 750 acres of state forestland, mostly to remove dead standing trees due to spongy moth and other insect infestations,” Healy said in a press release. “This area represents less than 2% of the total forestlands that DEM manages."
For more information on DEM programs and initiatives, visit dem.ri.gov.
