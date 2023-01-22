RICHMOND — A former candidate for Chariho School Committee is seeking a legal opinion after concerns that the Richmond Town Council filled a vacancy on the committee Thursday in violation of the town’s charter.
Democrat Jessica Purcell, the highest vote-getter who wasn't elected to a Richmond seat on the School Committee in the November election, said she believes the council’s decision to select another candidate to fill a seat left vacant by the recent resignation of School Committee Vice President Gary Liguori violated her rights by ignoring Richmond’s home rule charter in favor of personal preference. But Richmond Town Council President Mark Trimmer said the council acted fully within the guidelines set forth in the Chariho Act in selecting Republican Clay Johnson to the position.
It is unclear if or when Johnson would be seated, and School Committee President Catherine Giusti said an item has been added to the committee’s Tuesday evening budget workshop to allow for members to discuss whether to file an injunction against the Richmond Town Council.
“I do believe that it is in the best interest of the voters for me to seek a legal opinion at this point, which I had not done prior to (Thursday’s) meeting,” Purcell said on Sunday. “We are not talking about a few years since the previous election, but rather just two months. Elections matter, and so does upholding the home rule charter.”
The fallout comes after the Town Council voted along party lines Thursday night to appoint Johnson, a conservative who had not sought election in 2022, to fill a vacancy that opened Jan. 5 when Liguori announced he would be stepping down due to a career move requiring him to relocate to Florida.
Despite impassioned objections from members of the public and Purcell’s interest in the position, Johnson was selected over Purcell, who finished third during the election, just 28 votes behind Kathryn Colasante for the final open seat.
Johnson, 53, is the owner of a small early childhood center and had previously served as a member of the Chariho School Committee from 2017 to 2020. He is a Republican and member of Parents United RI, as well as the chairman of the Gaspee Project Rhode Island, a conservative-leaning nonprofit organization that has taken aim at giving parents greater control over content used in classrooms.
Both Trimmer and Johnson said he brings a fiscally conservative view that will help the district to reel in spending that they said has gotten “out of hand” over the past decade.
“Richmond taxes have grown and are now among the highest in southern Rhode Island, and Clay is someone who has a history of being fiscally responsible,” Trimmer said. “He has been involved in the process before and he could go in without any adjustment and get right to work.”
Trimmer said Johnson’s experience “will allow him to think outside the box” when it comes to education funding.
In the fall election, voters selected Republican newcomers Colasante and Patricia Pouliot and Trimmer said that while both are energetic and motivated, they are also still learning the ropes. Hopkinton also has several new members, he added, and there were concerns about adding more first-time representatives.
Others have expressed concerns, however, that in passing over Purcell, the members of the Richmond Town Council may have overstepped their authority and ignored the home rule charter.
Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth, who was asked to provide an opinion on the matter by members of the council prior to Thursday’s meeting, advised Trimmer and council members Michael Colasante and Helen Sheehan that the Chariho Act, which was established in 1958, is a state law and would supersede the town’s charter. Ellsworth said in a social media post that she had also advised them “to abide by the will of the voters as expressed not only in the recent election results but in approval of the charter in 2008.
“I also told them that failing to use the selection method required by the charter would result in substantial legal expense to the town, and that I was sure they would agree that the money could be better spent elsewhere,” she said in the statement.
Under language included in the Chariho Act, when a School Committee seat becomes vacant due to resignation or death of a sitting member, the individual town councils shall be responsible for selecting a candidate to replace the official through the remainder of the term. The Chariho Act does not provide a required process on how that appointment should be made.
When there is an elected position vacant, however, Richmond’s charter requires that the council “appoint the unelected candidate who received the greatest number of votes for that office in the most recent general or special election.” Purcell said if the council had abided by this, there would not have been any conversations and she would have been appointed.
Trimmer said that because state and local laws are not harmonious, it is within the council’s rights to act within the conditions set forth by the Chariho Act. He described the situation as “unfortunate” and said although Purcell has been a dedicated volunteer and recent candidate, he simply did not believe she had the experience to jump right in.
The council will still need to address inconsistencies with the local charter, Trimmer said, and noted that the board will discuss ways to make sure any local rules and regulations fit harmoniously with the laws already on record in Rhode Island.
Trimmer said he believes that, even if challenged, the appointment will stand. He added that the only reason Johnson did not seek election this fall was to help the community to avoid a primary with Pouliot and Colasante already on the ballot.
“We had sought a legal opinion in advance (of Thursday’s meeting) and it was clear that under the state law, the town council has the right to appoint a replacement,” Trimmer said. “It was only later on that the town solicitor walked it back with the additional commentary.”
Giusti said on Sunday that while she has her own opinion on the matter, she could not comment on behalf of the School Committee because the board has not yet met to have any formal discussions on the matter. The agenda item was added to the committee’s Tuesday workshop to discuss the issue after committee members heard concerns from the school attorney about how Johnson was selected.
Giusti said her only goal is to protect the district against lawsuits, and to keep educational welfare as the top priority. She said any decision, whether it involved seating Johnson, filing an injunction or an entirely different path, would involve a full discussion and vote from the entire committee.
“This is something that goes beyond policy and politics,” Giusti said. “The discussion is being held to assure we act in the best interest of the school district, the School Committee and the towns we represent.”
Trimmer said any information sent to the committee by the school attorney without being directed so far would have been done “outside the rules” set forth in the Chariho Act and that rejecting Johnson’s appointment would also be a violation of state law, stating that he had multiple attorneys and a judge review the regulations before an appointment was made.
He said he believes those in opposition are politically motivated and urged the School Committee and local residents to accept the appointment.
“The anger, the disruption and the threats that happened the other night are unacceptable in local politics,” Trimmer said, alleging that he was physically threatened following the meeting. “We are each other’s neighbors, and we need to work together for what is best for our community.”
For his part, Johnson said he is continuing to review district information and will be ready to serve immediately once seated. He said he believes the latest chaos is just an effort by opponents to stop his efforts to slow spending.
“The administration is pushing hard to stop me. This district has an addiction to spending,” Johnson said in an email. “They design budgets to grow by the maximum amount they think they can get. This approach is hurting young families and those on a fixed income.”
