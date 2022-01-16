RICHMOND — A phone system upgrade, changing state curriculum requirements and ongoing pandemic-related challenges are among the top cost drivers in a proposed $63.46 million 2022-23 budget for Chariho schools, representing a 3% increase in spending.
Major goals of the proposed budget are to make sure the district is able to maintain sound infrastructure, meet all requirements and mandates set forth by the state, and continue to move forward with the district’s strategic plan Vision 2023, said Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard. She said the district will have to weigh a number of factors including significant increases in operational costs as a result of inflation and a likely reduction in state aid.
The budget process will formally begin on Wednesday with the annual Chariho Omnibus Meeting with the School Committee and town officials from Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown. The program will take place virtually starting at 7 p.m. and will include a presentation by Picard followed by questions.
“At this stage there has not been any real opportunity for feedback yet in the process. Our hope is that we will be able to gather questions with the anticipation of creating an informational flyer with FAQs,” Picard said.
The flyer will be sent to all town administrators and elected officials via email, and would be placed at certain locations in each community.
For those unfamiliar with the process, this year’s budget discussions could come across as confusing at first, due in part to the impact of Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund, or ESSER, federal funds which are being distributed as part of the American Rescue Plan Act of 2021.
With the funding approved through ESSER, the district has already received $315,000 for the current fiscal year, and is scheduled to have another $1.16 million in the 2022-23 fiscal year and $1.66 million in 23-24. The federal funding will offer a total of $3.13 million, Picard said.
“All of our ESSER III funds are being allocated to support initiatives that we would have needed to place in our operational budget, and by having access to these funds it allows us to remove this burden and accelerate our plan to be able to meet the needs of our students,” she said.
In the coming year, ESSER funds have been tentatively designated for use on the purchase of Chromebook and Macbook computers to allow the district to maintain it’s 1:1 technology program; provide for professional learning and instruction for implementation of new ELA and math curriculums; and providing for the purchase of books and other instructional materials.
School officials said these purchases will aid the district through the final phase of the Vision 2023 plan, but the savings unfortunately do not offset growing costs for oil, infrastructure needs or other ongoing costs.
The district’s budget calls for a general fund expenses of $ 63,458,648.62, a 2.97% increase percent over the current fiscal year, with an additional capital fund budget of $68,473. Increases to the budget associated with restoration of Medicaid and out of district enrollments account for 2.5% of the increase.
To help offset some of these costs, the district will reduce its undesignated fund balance from 2.5% to just 2.25%, a risk that can be taken because of the district’s aid through ESSER funding.
“Prior to your receipt of this budget, I’ve already made reductions totaling $258,451 from that which was requested,” Picard wrote in a summary statement included with the budget packet.
After recent meetings with police and fire officials, Picard said the district will move forward in seeking a phone system upgrade that will be necessary for providing appropriate emergency protections and communication among classes. The system is used to notify students and staff in the event of an emergency, and if an upgrade is not completed it could render aspects of the system ineffective or inoperable.
Another set of cost drivers in the coming budget are the ELA and math state curriculum mandates, which will require curriculum redesign and instructional training for staff, which are coming as the district once again faces potential cuts in the state’s contributions.
If the district were to receive funds as currently projected — Picard said she hopes to work with Senate Minority Leader Dennis L. Algiere and state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy as the district has done in past years to see state contribution restored — it would raise the tax burden in each of the area towns.
With the budget presented, Charlestown residents would see a 3.51% increase in tax burden with level state funding and a 4.48% increase under the state’s current plan, and Hopkinton would shoulder a 1.96% increase with level state funding and a 3.08% under the current model.
The state formula and a shift in student population would actually favor Richmond, with residents expected to see a 2.96% increase under level funding and a 2.47% increase with the current plan. Picard noted that the added income provided to Richmond does not offset losses in the current projections for Charlestown and Hopkinton.
Following Wednesday’s meeting, members of the School Committee will continue to review the budget with a goal of approving a plan by Feb. 8. The budget would then go before public hearing on March 1, with a goal of passing and adopting the budget at a March 8 meeting to send to referendum.
The referendum is currently scheduled to take place in early April.
“Our district is committed to working tirelessly to keep the quality of instruction, professional learning and services to our families as a top priority. I am confident that the fiscal year 2023 budget continues to move us closer to realizing our goals in our strategic plan.”
The omnibus meeting is open to the public, but will be virtual and advance registration is requested. To register or for public access to budget documents, visit https://www.chariho.k12.ri.us/.
