RICHMOND — At press time, early results in House District 39 showed incumbent Republican Representative Justin Price (Richmond, Hopkinton, Exeter) leading Democratic challenger and political newcomer Megan Cotter by a comfortable margin of 1,479 votes to 663.
Price, who was first elected to represent District 39 in 2014, was reelected in 2016 and hoped to prevail again this time. The 56-year-old carpenter is a former United States Marine and lives in Richmond.
Megan Cotter, 36, of Exeter, is the mother of three children and works full time at a seafood company. Cotter was backed by the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which fielded a slate of progressive Democratic candidates.
One of the major issues for voters in the Chariho Towns is the schools budget and how the regional school district is funded.
The COVID-19 pandemic, related job losses and the flagging economy are major concerns in the largely rural district.
