If Price hopes to retain his seat in the state’s 39th House District, he will need to see more than 0.5% of all votes cast reversed or disqualified during an anticipated recount on Friday.
It will be an uphill battle for the four-term Republican incumbent, who has remained in office since he was first elected in 2014.
By the time the district’s final vote was tallied this week, Price found himself trailing Democrat challenger Megan Cotter by 33 votes, 3,032 to 2,999. Unaffiliated candidate Sean Patrick Comella finished with 670 votes, and there were two write-in votes cast.
The vote totals were considered complete after the final votes, which included military and corrected ballots, were counted at the Rhode Island Board of Elections headquarters early Wednesday afternoon, staff said. State offices will still not be certified until later this month, well after the 39th District recount is completed or the request denied on Friday morning.
“The Board may discuss and vote to certify the election results of the local races for the cities and towns that are not subject to recount,” the Board explained in an agenda posted late Wednesday.
The process has been a frustrating one for Price, who was trailing Cotter by just four votes in the first updates on the final tallies late election night after polls, early voting and early mail ballots were tabulated. By late afternoon on Nov. 10, additional mail ballots had increased Cotter’s lead to 29 votes, and a count of remaining military and deficient ballots on Wednesday pushed that lead to 33 votes.
Figures provided Thursday by the Rhode Island Board of Elections show that Price had significantly outpaced Cotter at the polls, while Cotter found more support from voters during early voting and through mail ballots.
A breakdown of votes showed that Price received 2,178 votes at the polls, 123 through mail ballots and 698 in early voting. Cotter received 1,605 votes at the polls but 381 through mail ballots and an additional 1,046 during early voting. Comella, a Providence police sergeant who may have split conservative votes, received 489 at the polls, 47 through mail ballot and 134 through early voting.
According to the agenda released by the Board of Elections, Price will be the second petition heard and/or counted Friday. There are seven total recount requests, including three involving state representatives.
In a short message Tuesday after Price formally filed for a recount, Cotter said she was confident that the totals would stand once the recount is complete.
“I am happy to let the process work out. I am still confident that it will not change the outcome,” Cotter said. She had first declared victory in the race on the morning of Nov. 11 after members of her team determined that any remaining outstanding votes wouldn't, in their estimation, change the outcome of the race.
Price said earlier this week that while he would accept the results of the recount, he is still left with a number of questions including data on who has voted and how, as well as why the process required him to submit the request for a recount before he even knew if he had lost. Price was required to file by 4 p.m. Tuesday, despite the fact that final votes weren’t tallied until Wednesday.
No matter the outcome, Price said there are issues with the state’s system and deadlines that must be addressed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.