RICHMOND — Members of the Maddie Potts Foundation have requested a combined $250,000 from the towns of Richmond, Hopkinton and Charlestown through federal pandemic recovery funds to offset growing costs for their planned fieldhouse due to pandemic-related shipping issues and increased prices for construction materials.
Maddie Potts Foundation board member Melissa DeJoseph, who wrote a letter on behalf of the organization, came before members of the Richmond Town Council this week to request $83,333.33 from the town’s American Rescue Plan Act funding, which would be used for the purchase and installation of an HVAC system for the facility, as well as plumbing and electrical needs.
All funds requested would be used to help offset growing costs associated with the project, which has seen estimated costs increase exponentially since the start of the pandemic in March 2020.
“Due to COVID and other factors such as supply and demand and product availability, the timeframe and cost of this project have increased considerably,” DeJoseph said. “Based on the approximate estimate from David Duucharme (of the E. Turgeon Construction Corporation), the cost increase due to COVID is $400,000 at a minimum.”
Council President Nell Carpenter said she encouraged the foundation to reach out to the council regarding the request for funding. She noted that the council could not make any promises at this time, but applauded the organization for thinking outside the box to address the challenges created by the pandemic.
The request was forwarded to staff for further consideration and analysis.
Requests made to other Chariho Regional School District towns, also totaling $83,333.33 from each community, have not gone before the town councils in those communities.
“I want to thank the foundation for being proactive in its request,” Carpenter said. “You can’t be considered unless you ask for consideration, so this gets the ball rolling.”
For the Potts Foundation, the request marks the latest in a series of efforts by the organization to make up for lost revenues and increased expenses for the project that were absorbed as a result of the pandemic’s economic impact.
The Potts family and members of the foundation, which was named in honor of Maddie Potts, had promised previously to construct the Maddie Potts Memorial Field House at the Chariho High School campus. Potts, then a Chariho High School senior and captain of the girls soccer team, collapsed and died after suffering a brain aneurysm during a game in September 2017.
Stephanie Potts, who helped form the foundation in honor of her daughter, said the pandemic has forced restrictions that limited the ability to host fundraisers, and local families were hit with unexpected life changes and costs related to the worldwide pandemic that many were not prepared to absorb.
Inflation and building costs have skyrocketed since preliminary estimates were provided, she said in an interview in late 2021, which led to a nearly 100% increase in building costs. When the project kicked off, Maddie's mother, Stephanie Potts, said the foundation was looking at an estimated $600,000 build. The projections now call for a $1.2 million price tag to complete the work.
Despite all the challenges, Potts and the foundation have both vowed to move forward and make the Maddie Potts Field House a reality sooner rather than later.
“The excavation began on October 11, 2021, and the expected date of completion is May 2022,” the organization said in a letter sent to the Richmond, Charlestown and Hopkinton town councils earlier this month.
“The Field House will encompass over 3,000 square feet of space,” the letter continued. “It will include an indoor restroom, a home locker room, a private officials’ locker room, an updated concession stand and a centrally located ‘Maddie Mentality’ atrium. The atrium will be used for senior nights and other community events.”
Potts said this week that the organization has not sought funding through the Chariho School Committee for multiple reasons, including a promise to build separate from the school budget. The nature of the current request also asks for funding in accordance with guidelines on how towns may spend their rescue funds, which led to the direct requests to the communities rather than the school district itself.
DeJoseph said she hopes the town will consider the request, as the project is one that will provide a benefit for all three communities for years to come.
“All of the items purchased with these ARPA funds will directly impact the community,” she said. “The field house will not only benefit the school, but all of our surrounding Rhode Island communities.”
