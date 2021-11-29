RICHMOND — Laying in bed on Thanksgiving night, Stephanie Potts began to think about the last few years and the things that she was thankful for.
Struck by tragedy in 2017 when her daughter, Maddie Potts, then a 17-year-old Chariho student and captain of the girls soccer team, collapsed and died after suffering a brain aneurysm during a September game, Potts said she and her husband, Dan, found unwavering support from a community that has stood by their side since the day it happened.
“Through it all, our community has been there for us emotionally, they have supported our efforts with the foundation and they are constantly stepping up to help keep Maddie’s legacy alive,” Potts said in a phone interview Monday. “I cannot stress enough how appreciative we have been to have the kind of support we have had over the last several years, and not just for the foundation.”
With this in mind, Potts said she felt compelled to return to work that night in giving back to the Chariho School District and the many local residents and businesses that have supported them for years. She went straight to her computer and set up an online fundraiser with the hope of garnering donations outside the region — and Stephanie and her husband, Dan, are matching donations dollar for dollar up to $100,000 through Dec. 11 to help bring the state-of-the-art Maddie Potts Memorial Field House to fruition sooner rather than later.
The fundraising campaign is being conducted through Facebook to allow people to donate without fees so every cent goes right into the project. By the end of the business day Monday, the fundraiser had already garnered 79 separate donations ranging from a few dollars to several hundred, nearly $5,500 in all.
One supporter, Katy Bell, even offered prizes as an incentive on Sunday.
“For the next 3 $100 donations I will make a custom Maddie Potts Foundation tumbler!” she wrote on the fundraiser’s Facebook page.
Potts said it’s the “Maddie Mentality” — a phrase used widely by the foundation and Chariho students based on Maddie’s willingness to help others and give back to the community — that has once again led to strong early support. It’s also just the start of the latest efforts, Potts said, with the fundraiser serving as part of a wider capital campaign aimed at finding corporations or companies looking to donate as part of year-end tax assessments and individuals ready to donate but searching for a cause.
In fact, Potts said the foundation’s board will not stop working until Chariho athletes are able to use a fully-built, 30,000-square-foot facility on an everyday basis.
“We have faced a number of challenges with the pandemic the last few years, and it would be easy to say ‘let's pick this up when the pandemic is over.’ That’s not what we want to do,” Potts said. “We made a promise to the community, and we made that same promise to Maddie that we were going to do this as soon as possible to keep her legacy alive. That’s the ‘Maddie Mentality’ we speak of.”
For members of the foundation, as with many from different walks of life throughout the region, it has been a difficult last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced restrictions that limited the ability to host fundraisers, and local families were struck with unexpected life changes and costs related to the worldwide pandemic that many were not prepared to absorb.
The Potts family was not exempt from those challenges, and Dan and Stephanie Potts sold a rental property in October that was initially expected to be their retirement home after challenges the past few years and changes in life led them down a different path. The proceeds from that sale, along with funds from Maddie’s former college fund, will be used for the Potts’ match for donations made through the fundraising page.
Personal finances haven’t been the only challenge, however.
Since the foundation was formed, exactly four years ago this month, members of the board and the Potts family have grieved the loss of some of the foundation’s most dedicated supporters. In May 2020, Maddie’s best friend and teammate, Hallie Linacre, passed away unexpectedly, and foundation treasurer Keith Frost died unexpectedly in March.
Maddie Potts and Frost were honored on their shared birthday in April when the foundation was able to formally break ground on the project. Potts would have been 21 this year, while Frost would have turned 51.
The early work has been done with the support of David Ducharme of E. Turgeon Construction Corp., a general contractor who Potts said offered “an amazing discount” as a member of the community himself. In April, Ducharme told The Sun he was “incredibly proud” to be a part of the project.
Among additional challenges, shipping issues and cost inflation for building materials paired with the need to include plumbing, insulation and HVAC equipment to assure comfortable year-round use of the facility has more than doubled the anticipated cost to complete work.
When the foundation first began seeking to build the field house, there were estimates of $600,000 to make the building a reality. Even with discounts on construction services, the current estimate to complete work now sits at approximately $1.2 million, Potts said.
The initial goal had been to complete work in September of this year to mark the fourth anniversary of Maddie’s death, but Potts said the foundation will not be deterred by missing their first deadline. If anything, she said it has only encouraged her to work harder.
“That was the spirit that Maddie had, to never give up or give in just because things get hard. That ‘Maddie Mentality’ was what she was known for, and it’s why I want to push forward, complete this work and show the community how thankful we are for what they have done for our family.”
To donate to the fundraiser, visit www.facebook.com/donate/307221004587617/. For more information on the Maddie Potts Foundation and other work they do, which includes providing scholarships and assisting with unexpected funeral costs, visit the foundation’s website at maddiepottsfoundation.org.
