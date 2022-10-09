Polls for Hopkinton, Richmond and Charlestown will be open from 7 a.m. to 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Nov. 8, for the general election.
Charlestown poll locations are District 0501; Charlestown Elementary School, Gymnasium, 363 Carolina Back Road; District 0502; Charlestown Town Hall, Council Chambers, 4540 S County Trail; District 0503; Quonochontaug Grange, Upper Level, 5662 Post Road; and District 0504; St. James Parish Center, 2079 Matunuck Schoolhouse Road.
Hopkinton poll locations are Precinct 1401, Ashaway Elementary School, 12 Hillside Avenue, Ashaway; Precinct 1402, Hope Valley Elementary School, 15 Thelma Dr., Hope Valley; and Precinct 1403, Hope Valley Grange Hall, 1116 Main St., Hope Valley.
Richmond poll locations are Precinct 2901, Richmond Town Hall, 5 Richmond Town House Road, Wyoming; Precinct 2902, Richmond Elementary School, 190 Kingstown Road, Wyoming; and Precinct 2903, Chariho Middle School Gymnasium, 455B Switch Road, Wood River Junction.
For more information about voting, visit vote.sos.ri.gov.
