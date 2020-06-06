Chariho High senior Carlie-Sue Bentley poses for her graduation photo by photographer Donna Caster in front of the school after picking up her cap and gown on Friday, May 30, 2020.Posing with with her are her parents, Joshua and Becky, and grandparents, Frank and Susan Bentley. Graduates made appointments to pick up their caps and gowns and have their photos taken throughout the day. Harold Hanka, The Westerly Sun
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.