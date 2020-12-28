HOPE VALLEY — Canonchet Cliffs resident Chris Hedenberg is driven to help whenever she can. Whether it’s making masks, mending medical scrubs or sending holiday greetings to nursing home residents, Hedenberg doesn’t hesitate to lend a hand.
A retiree who describes herself as sewing “for about 100 years,” Hedenberg leads a group of about a dozen Canonchet Cliffs volunteers who began making masks for health care workers and emergency responders last April, when the shortage was at its worst.
“We found out that they were so out of stock everywhere, that the ambulance corps couldn’t buy them even if they had the money, and we have a lot of volunteer ambulance people,” she said. “Our first batch, I made about four dozen or so for Hope Valley [Ambulance] because they’re the ones who come over here all the time for us.”
Hedenberg began her mask project alone, but soon called in the reinforcements.
“I started off doing it alone and then realized I was over my head pretty quickly, so I went to the other people, the neighbors here at Canonchet, and asked them if they had any elastic, did they have any fabrics, a pair of curtains they weren’t using,” she said. “The first thing that happened, everybody started donating what they had and then the next round, by the time May came around, or June, we were trying to order elastic from anybody we could. That was very difficult. I ran out of elastic several times.”
Hedenberg also made sure her group was making the right type of mask.
“I did go online and do some research in terms of what could be considered a medical grade as compared to just a regular user,” she said.
The Canonchet volunteers made and donated masks not only to the ambulance corps but to health care workers at Wood River Health Services next door.
Before long, the group was also making masks to be given to Wood River clients who arrived without them.
“Since they were having a lot of people show up for appointments who did not have masks, I would make a more casual mask,” she said. “I probably made 500 of what I would call a ‘patient mask’ and they hung them on their giving tree so that people could just take a free one from the tree.”
The health care workers at Wood River were also invited to take advantage of Hedenberg’s free mending service.
“I have been donating free mending for any of the employees at Wood River,” she said. “They’re going through scrubs like it’s Kleenex, and so I offered to mend the hems and fix any of the things - snaps or buttons that fell off. … I don’t have any money that I could give them, so I was doing whatever I could think of that might help them out.”
Wood River Development Coordinator David Henley said the support from the Canonchet Cliffs residents had been timely and greatly appreciated.
“This group really showed what being a good neighbor is all about, and at just the right time,” he said. “The thoughtfulness involved in what they have been doing for us is just incredible.”
Hedenberg, who has been knitting and sewing for charities for decades, said she was happy to be contributing something useful during the pandemic. So far, the members of the Canonchet group have sewn about 1,500 masks.
“I was kind of excited to be able to do something helpful while I was, in fact, stuck at home in my house,” she said.
Holiday project
The group has undertaken a new project for the holiday season, making and distributing festive packages to nursing home residents.
“I’ve been collecting all the extra greeting cards that the neighbors have and they’re signing uplifting notes and messages and we’re getting candy and we’re dropping them off at the local nursing homes,” Hedenberg said. “You have to have sugar-free. You have to have allergy-free … They’re all donated cards, all the people that live here. Some are buying new boxes of cards, some are going through and getting all the cards they have had donated to them. We’re bringing them there in bulk to they can make sure they’re germ-free. We wear a mask and gloves when we sign them.”
Introducing others to the rewards of volunteerism, Hedenberg said, is one of her greatest rewards.
“One of my great satisfactions in life is not only to do something good but to show others how good they can be,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.