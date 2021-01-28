WOOD RIVER JCT. — Unable to meet in person during the COVID-19 pandemic, members of the Chariho group “Girls Recognized for Leadership” or GRL, simply switched to online meetings, and the group has managed to stick together despite the logistical challenges.
Started in 2018 by high school students Elizabeth LaCroix, Sierra Dube and Cassidy Carter, the program is now led by LaCroix’s sister, Anna, 17, of Richmond and Althea Grandchamp, 16, also of Richmond. The group’s focus is girls in the middle school who will soon make the difficult transition to the high school and girls who have just started high school.
Penn State University professor Diane Felmlee led a study of 14,000 students that showed that the difficulties students can encounter moving from middle school to high school can often last through high school. The findings were published in the journal “Sociology of Education.”
“Those who change schools have fewer friends and are significantly less likely to earn higher grades as compared to those who remain in the same school during 8th and 9th grade,” a summary of the study reads. “More concerning for the researchers is that many students did not seem to rebound from this transition during high school.”
At Chariho, the purpose of the GRL group is to instill self-confidence and encourage leadership skills in 8th-grade and high school girls.
Administrators at the middle school said they have seen how the group helps girls preparing to move on to the high school.
“We are excited again this year to be able to support the students at Chariho High school in offering this opportunity to our 8th-grade girls,” said middle school Assistant Principal Mary Beth Florenz. “These workshops are an excellent opportunity for our 8th-grade girls to work together on activities to learn the skills necessary to feel confident, to feel safe, to be able to step up to be a leader. We want them to know they are capable of being in charge and can lead with their own thoughts and ideas. It is also an opportunity for the high school girls to be able to lead, to take charge while instilling these important values to our students.”
Middle school Principal Gregory Zenion added, “This program is so important because it gives our girls a voice and the confidence to lead.”
Anna LaCroix, who joined the group as a Chariho freshman and is now in 11th grade, said the group has grown to 12 members. In addition to twice-monthly meetings (these days on Zoom), the group holds several workshops directed at middle school girls.
The remote meeting platform, she said, has made it easier for girls to participate.
“Actually, it makes it a lot easier for a lot of our high school students to attend, because there’s not sports conflicts or anything,” she said.
The girls are assigned weekly leadership-building tasks. The group’s meetings are structured and require active participation from members.
“They’re reflecting on ways they’ve shown leadership in the past or they are setting a leadership goal for themselves, and we have meetings every two weeks, so they’ll have two weeks to work on that goal and we’ll report back on how they’re able to improve it,” LaCroix said.
Chariho junior Grandchamp, the group’s co-leader, has been in GRL for two years.
“My friends were in it, and on top of that, I really liked the message that they stood for, trying to empower girls and going to the middle school to talk to 8th-grade girls about being confident and what they want to do with leadership and not fearing judgment from others,” she said. “Something that we noticed as we did the workshops, gradually, as they became more comfortable with us, knowing that it was a safe space, they talked out more and they became a lot more creative and they took more leadership roles in their groups.”
Chariho Superintendent Gina Picard said building girls’ confidence was more important now than ever.
“There is nothing more inspiring than hearing personal stories that share the thoughts and feelings of how our young people deal with nerves and anxiety as they prepare for high school,” she said. “They are amazing young women who see the importance of ensuring there are leadership opportunities in middle school to strengthen qualities such as confidence, communication, and collaboration for future success. In a time where we have so much uncertainty, this is a great example of the power of leadership and support within our own community.”
