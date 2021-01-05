WOOD RIVER JCT. — Members of the Chariho School Committee held the first public budget workshop of 2021 Tuesday, a process that, this year, will involve grappling with the many challenges created by COVID-19.
The district has incurred considerable pandemic-related expenses, including protective equipment and sanitation, upgrades to ventilation systems in school buildings, switching back and forth from in-person learning to virtual instruction and a combination of both, families stressed by the virus and job losses, and uncertain government funding.
“I think it’s going to be so fluid,” said committee Chairwoman Lynda Lyall said. “We don’t know what’s going to happen with state and federal aid. We could have a windfall, or we could get hammered.”
In past years, the committee has prepared the budget during a series of workshops and presented the proposed spending plan to the towns, who invariably demand more drastic budget reductions.
This year, in an effort to make the budgeting process more inclusive, Lyall and Chariho administrators, including Superintendent Gina Picard and Finance Director Ned Draper, have met virtually with officials from Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton to present the proposed budget and elicit early feedback.
“We just want to be transparent,” Lyall said. “We’re really hoping that we can sort of work collaboratively and avoid some of the things that happened … you know, when you get down to the end and everybody’s screaming at you to just cut it, it would be better if we started earlier and at whatever compromise we can reach.”
The 2021-22 proposed operating budget, with debt service, is $55.4 million, a 3.5% increase over the current budget. All three towns, whose contributions to the budget are determined by their school enrollment figures as of Oct. 1, 2020, would see increases in the shares they pay to the school district, although those figures are expected to change during the budgeting process.
Charlestown’s share would increase by 2.7% to about $13.7 million, Richmond would pay $20.9 million, an increase of nearly 4%, and Hopkinton’s share would increase by 3.6% to $20.8 million.
While the state has paid Chariho about $300,000 for the installation of HEPA filters in schools, the district has incurred an additional $600,000 in COVID-related expenses such as student transportation and additional substitute teachers.
But the school district was prepared. Anticipating COVID-19-related expenses, former Finance Director Susan Rogers set aside more than $1.8 million before she retired on June 30. New Finance Director Ned Draper said those funds had already been helpful, as the district had used some of the money to adapt to concurrent learning during the pandemic.
“Right now, that money is being used toward those COVID expenses,” he said. “So that $600,000 … over the summer, we had no idea how paying for that was going to shake out. We’re hoping to be reimbursed by state [and] federal programs for most if not all of that. … By Sue [Rogers] and the School Committee doing that, it enabled Gina and I to move quickly in updating our operations, because we had the fund sources available.”
The district recently sent out a request for proposals for student transportation, and the bids from school bus companies are due next week. Chariho has received about $1.7 million from the state in transportation categorical aid, but Draper said the cost of transporting students is expected to increase.
“We do anticipate a change,” he said. “The statewide transportation services have run over 20% above their prior years’ rates.”
Picard said the district was currently required to use more buses with fewer students on each bus.
“Knowing that the contract’s going to come back with, we’re sure, safeguards around pandemic structure, and we also heard that there’s going to be a 26% increase in statewide transportation [costs],” she said.
Another budget issue is the district’s capital improvement plan. The School Committee must decide whether to continue to invest in the district’s four elementary schools as well as the middle and high schools, or consolidate schools in a “newer and fewer” approach.
“Gina and I, being new, we need to know where the community stands on that,” Draper said. “And then, with that information, we can go forward with ‘Okay, here’s our recommendation for the community. … I believe we’re going to get direction from the School Committee this month on the ‘newer and fewer’ in the capital improvement plan.”
Salaries and benefits for teachers and support professionals, determined by collective agreements, will also increase, with the cost of health insurance expected to increase by 4%. The district currently pays $14.7 million in benefits and $34.4 million in salaries for those employees.
Picard said she had already reduced the budget, cutting $400,000.
“I think, for a lot of us, in a pandemic where we need to be thoughtful and efficient … we’re definitely ensuring that we’re able to do those things and provide the quality,” she said. “But I think the big picture for us is ensuring that we have a good plan so that if these pandemic structures stay, we can continue without skipping a beat.”
Lyall said it would be important to continue to communicate with the towns during the budgeting process.
“We’re all going to have to just be transparent with each other and collaborative and try to work together towards getting a budget can we live with — the schools and the towns,” she said. “I’m concerned about teacher and student health. This has put a lot of strain on the teachers and it’s been an unusual year for kids.”
The proposed budget is available on the Chariho website at https://www.chariho.k12.ri.us/cms/One.aspx?portalId=1053470&pageId=3034394.
