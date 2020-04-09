WAKEFIELD — The Rhode Island Department of Transportation will begin resurfacing a section of Old Tower Hill Road in Wakefield on April 13.
The project, which will cost $3.9 million, will repave the road from the Route 1 interchange to the intersection with Kingstown Road (Route 108).
During construction, which is expected to be completed by the end of the year, the DOT will maintain two-way traffic at all times, although there will be periodic lane shifts and closures.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.