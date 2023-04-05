Chariho School Committee members were able to flip the script this year and gain approval of their proposed budget on the first try.
The spending plan, which won a majority of votes in all three district towns, will require a 1.74% increase in spending in the coming school year. Last year, the proposal failed at two referendums and led to a level-funded budget.
This year, voters solidly approved the plan Tuesday at referendums in Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton. The final vote tally was 1,950 "yes" and 1,336 "no," and the budget garnered at least 600 “yes” votes in each of Chariho’s three member towns.
The decisive victory elicited a sigh of relief from School Committee Chairwoman Catherine Giusti and Superintendent of Schools Gina Picard, who each said the show of support will provide students and staff with the resources necessary to keep the schools moving in a positive direction.
“The passage of the budget shows that the three Chariho towns support quality public education,” Giusti said. “I think that people are tired of the vitriol and the ‘us versus them’ attitude we have seen surrounding so many debates in education, budgets included. People are ready to find common ground and show support for our schools.”
The budget approved Tuesday evening includes $57.13 million in taxpayer liability, but that number falls to $43.37 million after applying the anticipated state aid. The budget will require a 1.67% increase in contribution from Charlestown taxpayers, a 1.47% increase in Richmond and a 2.07% increase in Hopkinton.
Hopkinton voters approved the budget by just 14 votes, the closest margin of victory; Richmond residents approved the budget by a 670-558 vote; and Charlestown residents overwhelmingly supported the budget, passing it 670-182.
The approval marked a complete reversal in support from a year ago, when voters in Hopkinton and Richmond handily rejected two separate proposals for the 2022-23 school year. The first budget, which included $1.07 million in new spending, was rejected 1,062-815, and a reduced proposal amounting to just a 0.96% increase was rejected a month later, 1,162-991.
Both Giusti and Picard credited community members with coming together and sharing their support to aid the district this year, including the Friends of Chariho, a group of volunteers who held a rolling rally on Sunday to raise awareness. The group includes residents of all three Chariho communities, event organizers said.
The budget will be formally adopted by the School Committee later this month.
Picard said that, with the community’s support, it will be important to replicate the transparency of the 2023-24 budget process in future years and work to satisfy the concerns of those in Richmond and Hopkinton.
“We still have two communities that, when you look at the vote, still remain deeply divided when it comes to education funding,” Picard said. “There is a lot of positive energy right now, and we need to carry that forward.”
Giusti said she believes the majority of the community is ready to work toward a more efficient future while maintaining or improving the quality of education. She said she hopes that the approval of this year’s budget the first time around is a sign of collaborative efforts to come.
She said it will be important to continue to listen to the concerns coming from those who voted against the budget this year.
“Productive, factual debate on any budget is necessary,” Giusti said. “I hope we can engage people earlier in the budget process next year so that there are no questions left unanswered.”
