RICHMOND — When the three newest members of the Richmond Town Council take their oaths of office and begin the new term, there may be some significant changes coming to the format of public meetings.
Republicans Michael Colasante, Helen Sheehan and Mark Trimmer each said they are committed to enhancing public participation and involvement, improving government transparency and spurring economic growth in the coming term. Among the concepts discussed by the three, who campaigned together during the election cycle, are to move public forums to the start of each council meeting, seek a resolution allowing public comment on all topics before votes are taken, and adding an economic development discussion item to every agenda.
“Residents have been clear and we will be going in looking at ways to protect our residents’ pocketbooks,” Sheehan said in a phone interview Thursday. “One of the first items to put on the table will be economic development. We need to do more to take the tax burden off our residents and help them remain here in the community.”
Sheehan, Colasante and Trimmer will all take their oaths later this month after winning election on Tuesday. The three will join a council that includes the only incumbent reelected, fellow Republican Richard Nassaney, and Democrat newcomer Samantha Wilcox.
Updated election results provided through the Rhode Island Secretary of State on Thursday afternoon showed that Nassaney was the top vote-getter with Colasante second, Wilcox third, Sheehan fourth and Trimmer fifth. Six other candidates, including incumbent Democrats Ronald Newman and Lauren Cacciola-Parmer and unaffiliated incumbent James Palmisciano, did not win election.
Sheehan said Thursday the number of new faces on the council is a sign that the community was not happy with how things were being run. Discussions while campaigning door-to-door led to conversations with residents who have been hurting financially, including some who expressed concern that they would need relief or have to consider moving.
“Some of those we spoke with were already looking to move, and that’s not a good thing,” Sheehan said. “They expressed they simply can’t afford the cost to live here, and we need to do something to take that burden off of them.”
In a phone interview Friday, Colasante expressed concerns regarding the town’s tax rate, given the impact of inflation, and said attracting viable, sustainable tax-paying businesses and increasing the availability of jobs in town will be an essential part of a plan to provide relief and shift burden away from residents.
The goal of lowering taxes and providing leadership with strong experience in business was one of the key reasons that Colasante chose to run, he said, and he remains focused on finding ways to tighten the town’s budget without impacting employment or services.
“The only way to keep taxes down will be to focus heavily on expanding the commercial and industrial tax base," he said. "We must make it easier for people to do business in the community."
Colasante said his 43 years of experience as a self-employed real estate developer and 34 years as a Richmond resident help position him to “hit the ground running” and make the tough decisions in order to improve fiscal efficiencies and lower the burden. While serving as a member of the council in the early 1990s, Colasante said he had helped to reduce taxes for three consecutive years.
In a questionnaire, Trimmer also promised to focus on affordability and said he would be committed to finding alternative and creative ways to make that happen.
“One of my top priorities will be getting taxes under control and make living more affordable by using out-of-the-box solutions,” he said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.