HOPKINTON — Three new and two reelected Town Council members were sworn in at the Nov. 16 meeting.
Reelected members Sharon Davis and Scott Bill Hirst and new members Stephen Moffitt Jr., Michael Geary and Robert Marvel took the oath of office administered by Town Clerk Elizabeth Cook-Martin before choosing the council president and vice president.
With Hirst casting the only dissenting vote, Moffitt was elected council president. Davis will serve as vice president.
Moffitt, a longtime resident of the town who was running for office for the first time, said that as president he was looking forward to getting started in his new role.
“I’m honored to be chosen as the Town Council president,” he said. “I look forward to working with the other council members for the good of the town of Hopkinton, and I’m eager to see the things that we’re able to accomplish together.”
Hirst said he had opposed Moffitt’s presidency because of his lack of experience.
“He never reached out to me,” Hirst said. “He’s never reached out to Frank Landolfi, who is the previous president … and he has no government experience. He’s never even served on a board or anything like that. Now legally, he can certainly be elected, but I don’t think he’s qualified or should be the president of the Town Council, especially when you have somebody like myself, and Sharon [Davis] has some experience, a single term. So, I stand by that decision.”
In other business, before they vacated their council seats, outgoing council members heard a report presented by council President Frank Landolfi on revenue generated by the six approved commercial solar projects in the town, including the recently approved Comolli solar project on Chase Hill Road. (The council has also rejected six solar applications.)
Landolfi told the other council members that, to date, one-time fees for all solar projects total just over $1.2 million, and the increase in land assessments, based on the “commercial special” zoning designation for commercial solar projects, is more than $20 million.
Annual tangible taxes on the solar panels total $565,125 and the real property tax assessment increase is $367,381.
“That total, annual, for the next 20 to 25 years, depending on the project, is $932,506,” Landolfi said.
Landolfi noted that the solar revenues were needed to offset the rising cost of the Chariho school district.
“All the increases that come our way with Chariho, and it never seems to stop, with the exception of this past fiscal year,” he said. “They were very cooperative in keeping our tax increase under 4%. It’s substantial, and I think this money will certainly come in handy for years to come.”
The outgoing council also approved an environmental land usage restriction agreement between the town and the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management. The agreement pertains to the former landfill on Stubtown Road, which the town would like to convert to a solar array.
The agreement will ensure that the former landfill, which was closed in 2001, will not be used for anything other than solar panels.
Town Planner James Lamphere told the council that the town had received a letter from the DEM in March 2019 containing several items that the town needed to address in order to bring the former landfill into compliance. The final item requires the town to enter into a land-use restriction, which the town had its engineering consultants prepare. The DEM approved the agreement on Oct. 20, 2020.
“That environmental land-use restriction basically has common-sense restrictions on the property based upon the former use of the property,” he said. “For example, no residential use can occur on the property, no groundwater should be used as a potable water source.”
Lamphere added that the revenue from a solar array will be needed to cover the cost of monitoring the landfill.
“On an ongoing basis, we’re going to have to monitor the groundwater, we’re going to have to monitor the gas, inspect the cap, maintain the cap as necessary,” he said. “So it’s going to cost the town money just to maintain this site in compliance, whether a solar array goes on it or not.”
The council voted unanimously to sign the land-use restriction.
