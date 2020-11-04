CHARLESTOWN — With 11 candidates running for five seats, the race for Town Council was highly competitive and often acrimonious, pitting candidates running for the Charlestown Citizens Alliance political action committee against those running under the Charlestown Residents United banner.
With some votes still to be counted and total numbers expected to change, preliminary totals as of Wednesday afternoon indicated that current council vice president Deborah Carney, a CRU Democrat, had emerged as the leading vote-getter with 2,384 votes.
Second was the youngest candidate, 21-year-old Cody Clarkin, who is unaffiliated and running for the CCA, with 2,138. Susan Cooper (CCA), also unaffiliated, was third with 2,036, incumbent council member Bonnita Van Slyke (CCA), who is unaffiliated, was fourth with 2,023 and Republican Grace Klinger (CRU) fifth with 1,986.
The remaining candidates were unaffiliated Sheila Andrew (1,950 votes); Republican Stephen Stokes (1,948); unaffiliated incumbent David Wilkinson (1,931); Democrat Jodi Frank (1,927); Democrat Scott Keeley(1,764); and Jacob Wolfgang, who is unaffiliated and the only candidate not associated with either PAC, with 876.
Carney, who is currently the only CRU member on the council, said she was pleased that Klinger had been elected.
“This time, I have some support,” she said. “Grace Klinger was also elected … I am hopeful that this council will be able to work together for the benefit of the entire community.”
CCA members will once again have a majority on the council, but CCA President Leo Mainelli credited CRU with running a good campaign.
“We’re pleased about that,” he said. “I would have liked even more, but I can’t be too greedy, because they campaigned really hard, they did really well.”
Carney said unlike the CCA, CRU candidates chose not to do any door-to-door canvassing this time because of the COVID-19 pandemic, a decision that she said probably hurt their campaign.
“In the interest of public safety, the most prudent thing to do was not to go door-to-door,” she said. “The safety of the people in Charlestown was our priority. When the pandemic is behind us, we will likely be going door-to-door again.”
Mainelli said the CCA’s decision to go door-to-door had been the right one.
“Oh, that helped us a lot,” he said. “… We went forward with that with some trepidation, so what we did was, we tried it in a couple of places, one north of Route 1 and one south of Route 1, and to my surprise, to tell you the truth, I didn’t expect this, the response was overwhelmingly positive.”
Planning Commission
Three Planning Commission incumbents won reelection, with two newcomers also winning seats on the five-member, non-partisan board.
Commission chairwoman Ruth Platner led the vote count with 2,662, followed by Frances Topping, with 2,351. Patricia Stamps, a newcomer, was third with 2,258, Walter Mahoney, also a newcomer, received 2,192, and incumbent Gordon Foer had 2,174.
Howard Stephens received 1,796 votes, which was not enough to secure a seat.
Town moderator
Incumbent Town Moderator Charles Beck, who is unaffiliated, received 2,669 votes, defeating unaffiliated challenger Ronald Areglado, who received 1,678 votes.
School Committee
Gail McAllister, an incumbent who ran unopposed for the open Charlestown seat on the Chariho School Committee, received 3,818 votes.
