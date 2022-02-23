HOPKINTON — It took multiple complaints and persistence from both state and town officials to get the ball rolling — or in this case, the utility trucks moving — but state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy told the Town Council on Tuesday that National Grid “is finally paying attention.”
Since a complaint was formally logged with the Public Utilities Commission and Division of Public Utilities in late 2021, Kennedy said the company has completed work to install new fuses along Maxson Hill Road, Frontier Road, and Collins Road; is currently conducting line-trimming work in the Tomaquag Road area; and will address another targeted area along Woodville Road in the coming year.
The company has also promised further evaluation to assure that the efforts have addressed ongoing problems with outages that have plagued the community in recent years.
The work has already made a marked difference, Kennedy told members of the Hopkinton Town Council this week, with outages being fewer and shorter in duration since the company began the fuse installation project in December.
“I am glad to see that National Grid is finally getting more serious about things down here,” said Kennedy, who serves as speaker pro tempore of the Rhode Island State House of Representatives. “Unfortunately, they’d let maintenance of the grid become stagnant over the past several years and it took some effort to begin catching up.”
The work, which was all completed over the past couple months, aims to address concerns brought to light when town staff and elected officials filed several complaints late last fall following several storms that left customers in the dark, some for days at a time.
Kennedy worked alongside council liaison Scott Bill Hirst, Town Manager Brian Rosso and Director of Public Works David Caswell, which eventually led to the formal complaints to the Division of Public Utilities and Carriers that resulted in the work.
National Grid representatives said the new fuses, which were installed in late December, will serve to better prevent widespread outages, which will not only reduce the frequency of electrical service outages in parts of town but will allow utility workers to more easily identify the source of an outage as well. Kennedy and Hirst each said that through a few challenging storms this winter, the reduction in both the number of outages and the duration of each outage have been noticeable.
The company said in December that the work, particularly the tree-trimming efforts and line maintenance, is part of a four-year schedule of maintenance that will address the underlying causes of some of the more prolonged and expansive outages in recent years.
Kennedy said that although officials are still wary of a potential deal between National Grid and PPL Electric Utilities of Pennsylvania, the recent work should position the town better than it was and allow for a more seamless transition — and one that would not leave the town waiting in the dark for the new company to conduct long-overdue maintenance work.
Hirst and council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. each thanked Kennedy for his efforts and promised to continue to work with him on the community’s behalf to make sure no additional problem areas are identified.
Kennedy said he would also continue to monitor the efforts, and would step up again if the company, or the Pennsylvania company that would potentially acquire the assets, failed to continue to maintain the system.
“There’s no question there has to be more maintenance of effort to make sure this grid is in proper condition,” Kennedy said.
