HOPKINTON — The Hopkinton Recreation Department’s ACT UP! Acting and Musical Theater Camp is accepting registrations through July 13. The camp is open to children in grades 2 to 6, and will be held July 17 to 21, from 9 a.m. to noon, at the Crandall House, 188 Main St., Ashaway.
The camp will cover the basics of acting with a special focus on musical theater and include acting games, improvisations, movement and singing. The week will end in a cabaret of songs and scenes that display the skills honed throughout the week.
No experience is necessary. Cost is $150 for Hopkinton residents: $160 non-residents. To register or for more information, visit hopkintonri.org/recreation or call 401-377-7795.
