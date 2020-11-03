HOPKINTON — Early results in state Senate District 34 showed Senator Elaine Morgan holding a comfortable lead of 3,533 votes over her Democratic challenger, Jennifer Douglas, who received 1,513 votes.
The largely rural district encompasses Hopkinton, Richmond, Charlestown, West Greenwich and Exeter.
Morgan has held the seat for six years and in 2018 defeated Douglas by about 1,000 votes. A small business owner, Morgan lives in Ashaway with her family. Morgan currently serves as the Senate Minority Whip and is a member of the Commerce, Special Legislation and Veterans’ Affairs committees.
Douglas, the mother of two teenagers, lives in Charlestown and works as a medical assistant. She is the town and city representative of the Rhode Island Democratic Women’s Caucus, and a member of the Charlestown Democratic Town Committee, the Rhode Island Women’s Caucus, and the Rhode Island Womxn’s Action Initiative.
A member of the Rhode Island Political Cooperative, which is backing a slate of progressive Democratic candidates running on a common platform.
Heading the list of issues in District 34 is the COVID-19 pandemic, however a perennial issue for candidates in the five towns is preserving their charm and rural character while creating jobs. Property taxes are also an ongoing concern.
