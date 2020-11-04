Republicans dominated the races for Rhode Island Senate District 34 (Hopkinton, Richmond, Charlestown, West Greenwich and Exeter) and House District 39 (Hopkinton, Richmond and Exeter).
Senate District 34
Preliminary totals, which are expected to change as the remaining votes are counted, show that as of late Wednesday afternoon, Republican Sen. Elaine Morgan had won a fourth term with 8,806 votes, defeating Democratic challenger Jennifer Douglas, who received 7,391 votes.
“I have worked very hard for my district and hard work goes to show in the voting,” Morgan said. “I’m overwhelmed right now to be serving in my fourth term. I’m confident that we’ll get more accomplished in the next two years and I look forward to working with my constituents.”
Douglas, who challenged Morgan in 2018 and lost by about 1,000 votes, was philosophical about the 2020 results.
“We knocked on thousands of doors,” she said. “We spoke to thousands of voters. Obviously, looking at the returns and seeing how overwhelmingly the district still went Republican for Trump, so by default, supported Morgan, there was no clear path to victory. There just was no way. But, you know, the people that did vote for me, they had the opportunity to finally vote their values, and then I really believe that giving people a choice is always a fight worth having, no matter what the outcome is. It makes me feel good that at least we had two people running and people had a choice.”
House District 39
Incumbent Republican Justin Price said he was annoyed at still having to wait for the final results in General Assembly District 39. As of late Wednesday afternoon, Price was leading Megan Cotter, a Democrat, 4,101-3,749.
“They’re going to have these votes trickling in for the next four days?” he said. “I think that’s a bad precedent to set and I don’t agree with it…. I went to bed at 1 o’clock in the morning and it was 70-30, 70% and 30% for my opponent. I woke up this morning and it was 54-46.”
If Price’s lead holds, and he is reelected for a fourth term, he is looking forward to serving his constituents.
“I enjoy working for the people, and I’m so glad that I’ve been reelected, so I can continue to do what I enjoy,” he said.
Cotter said she was pleased to see that the vote gap appeared to be narrowing as the remaining ballots were counted.
"No matter what the results are, I feel very fortunate to have had the opportunity to have met some of the most amazing people in our community and I wouldn't trade that, even for a win," she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.