RICHMOND — The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences and CEO Paul Mihailides are denying accusations of sexual harassment and are preparing a counterclaim against a former top marketing executive, arguing theft and other offenses by the plaintiff while employed.
Providence-based attorney Nicole Benjamin, Esq., who was hired by Mihailides and the company, said in an email statement sent to The Westerly Sun late Friday that the lawsuit was inaccurate in claiming she was an employee and further remitted important factors in her termination including offenses committed against the company.
The lawsuit, which was filed by Alison McDaniel in the U.S. District Court in Providence last week, is seeking $3.32 in damages and back pay. The lawsuit names the Preserve Property Management Company LLC, The Preserve at Boulder Hills LLC and Mihailides as defendants.
“Sexual harassment in the workplace is unacceptable at any level and The Preserve holds all who work there in any capacity to a high standard,” Benjamin said in a written statement on behalf of her clients. “It is important to keep in mind a lawsuit is not made of facts, but rather allegations that must be proven. In this case, the defendants are confident that a jury will ultimately reject the allegations made by Ms. McDaniel.”
It was unclear when the counterclaim would be filed, although it was indicated that the claim would be ready in time for court hearings. No future court dates have been set for the matter.
Now a resident of Dallas, Texas, McDaniel has worked as an actress and professional model since 2005 and owns the Alison McDaniel Agency. According to McDaniel's complaint, she worked at The Preserve, located off Kingstown Road in Richmond, from December 2019 to mid-February 2022 before “she was constructively discharged from her valuable employment because defendant Mihailides subjected her to a hostile work environment based on her sex.”
The 28-page, 10-count complaint states that, after being hired to lead the company’s marketing division, she was constantly and consistently subjected to unwanted advances and graphic sexual harassment. The lawsuit alleges that while employed by The Preserve, she was regularly and repeatedly subjected to comments of sexual nature and was called Mihailides “girlfriend” and “future ex-wife” before customers, despite requests to stop.
McDaniel also claims that over the course of her employment, she had also witnessed sexual harassment and mistreatment of other females who worked for Mihaildes.
“McDaniel complained about Mihailides’ sexually-harassing behavior several times to a Preserve manager named 'Christine,' telling her that she did not know how much longer she could take Mihailides’ inappropriate sexual comments and conduct,” the lawsuit says.
The lawsuit also claims that McDaniel’s status as an employee was misclassified as a subcontractor rather than an employee. She claims she agreed to a $6,000 base monthly salary for her work and that despite serving the company for 25 months, which should have entitled her to approximately $150,000 in salary. McDaniel received just $30,087 in 2020 and $13,850 in 2021, leaving unpaid back wages in the amount of $106,063.
Benjamin, however, said there are no documents or other written records that would define McDaniel as anything more than a subcontractor, saying that it was McDaniel who would seek continued work from The Preserve. The defendants contend that they have received invoices and paid for all projects agreed to between McDaniel and The Preserve.
“The Alison McDaniel Agency was a subcontractor that continued to seek projects during all the time in question and was paid for projects invoiced to The Preserve before The Preserve ultimately terminated its consulting relationship with the agency,” Benjamin said.
Benjamin also questioned McDaniel’s decision to move forward following a separate query conducted by the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission. She said the commission was informed on the claim, as well as The Preserve’s defense.
According to Mihailides and The Preserve, the lawsuit is at least in part a retaliation for the termination of employment. The company has accused McDaniel of taking property belonging to the organization, and that both sides went their separate ways when she refused to cooperate or address The Preserve’s concerns.
Due to concerns, Benjamin said The Preserve previously hired independent investigators and they advised The Preserve to refer some of The Preserve’s claims against McDaniel to law enforcement.
“Those claims, which include claims for theft of company property, computer crimes and interference with company relationships, among other things, will ultimately be set forth in The Preserve’s counterclaims against Ms. McDaniel,” Benjamin said.
