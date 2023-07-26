RICHMOND — A former marketing executive was not an employee of The Preserve Sporting Club & Residences at the time of sexual harassment accusations, CEO Paul Mihailides said, and concerns were not brought forward until after the company denied paying $50,000 for the alleged theft of computer equipment and hardware.
In a counter lawsuit filed late last week by Providence-based attorney Nicole Benjamin, Esq., who was hired by Mihailides and the company, the organization argues that former top marketing executive Alison McDaniel was a contractor representing her company, the Alison McDaniel Agency, and was fully paid for her services.
The 94-page answer and counter lawsuit, which includes nearly 80 pages of appendices as evidence, also includes its own charges against McDaniel, who Mihailides and The Preserve argued had abused her personal relationship with Mihailides and his wife, as well as causing irreparable damage to his reputation.
“The defendants deny that McDaniel was constructively discharged and deny that McDaniel was subjected to a hostile work environment,” the counter lawsuit states. “Her services had ended, the Preserve at Boulder Hills had fully paid for her billed services and she was not engaged for any additional services.“
McDaniel had initially filed a lawsuit in the U.S. District Court in Providence earlier this month, and is seeking $3.32 million in damages and back pay. The lawsuit names the Preserve Property Management Company LLC, The Preserve at Boulder Hills LLC and Mihailides as defendants.
The Preserve’s counter lawsuit does not seek a direct total compensation, but urges the courts to bring the case to a jury trial and to receive payment for “all damages proved at trial” including compensatory damages, trebled damages, attorneys’ fees and costs, punitive or exemplary damages, and “such other and further relief as the court deems reasonable and just.”
Now a resident of Dallas, Texas, McDaniel has worked as an actress and professional model since 2005. According to McDaniel's complaint, she worked at The Preserve, located off Kingstown Road in Richmond, from December 2019 to mid-February 2022 before “she was constructively discharged from her valuable employment because defendant Mihailides subjected her to a hostile work environment based on her sex.”
The 28-page, 10-count complaint states that, after being hired to lead the company’s marketing division, she was constantly and consistently subjected to unwanted advances and graphic sexual harassment. The lawsuit alleges that while employed by The Preserve, she was regularly and repeatedly subjected to comments of a sexual nature and was called Mihailides “girlfriend” and “future ex-wife” before customers, despite requests to stop.
The lawsuit also claims that McDaniel’s status as an employee was misclassified as a subcontractor rather than an employee. She claims she agreed to a $6,000 base monthly salary for her work and that despite serving the company for 25 months, which should have entitled her to approximately $150,000 in salary. McDaniel received just $30,087 in 2020 and $13,850 in 2021, leaving unpaid back wages in the amount of $106,063.
Benjamin, however, said there are no documents or other written records that would define McDaniel as anything more than a subcontractor, saying that it was McDaniel who would seek continued work from The Preserve. The defendants contend that they have received invoices and paid for all projects agreed to between McDaniel and The Preserve.
In the lengthy response, Benjamin also argues that any personal and/or private relationships between McDaniel and Mihailides were easily documented through text messages provided in the document, which showed her affection and beliefs she would inherit Mihailides money in the future, something he never agreed to.
On Aug. 28, 2021, McDaniel posted a selfie with Mihailides and his wife. She then joked in a text message to a friend that she was “in the will now.” Three days later, she again indicated in a picture and text message that she was part of the family.
“On August 31, 2021, McDaniel insisted on riding with Mr. and Mrs. Mihailides in their vehicle and, when she did so, proudly reported in a text message that it was ‘family day,’” the counter lawsuit states.
The lawsuit also makes the claim that although Mihailides used the word “hot” in describing McDaniel previously, he did so with her making similar statements first and after a discussion with McDaniel in which she indicated it was being “hot” which built her brand.
“The defendants admit that Mihailides may have used the word ‘hot’ but are without knowledge or information sufficient to form a belief as to the truth of the allegations without additional context,” the answer states. “Defendants state that McDaniel held herself out as ‘hot.’ For example, on June 20, 2014, Sports Illustrated included eight images of McDaniel — some in swimsuits and some in undergarments — under the heading ‘Wednesday’s A.M. Hot Clicks.’”
The effort to paint Mihailides as someone who committed sexual harassment is instead retaliatory because The Preserve would not pay for its own computer equipment to be returned, even when she demanded $50,000.
“To assist her with her consulting work, the Preserve at Boulder Hills entrusted McDaniel with a laptop computer and a 3-terabyte external hard drive containing data, digital photos, digital videos and other files belonging to the Preserve at Boulder Hills,” the lawsuit says. “The Preserve at Boulder Hills made demands on McDaniel for return of (the equipment). McDaniel refused to do so unless the Preserve at Boulder Hills paid her $50,000 for the return of its property.”
To date, the company said McDaniel has not returned the laptop computer, the 3-terabyte external hard drive or the data, digital photos, digital videos and other files belonging to the Preserve at Boulder Hills.
Benjamin said that The Preserve had previously hired independent investigators, and they have advised The Preserve to refer some of its claims against McDaniel to law enforcement.
“After her independent contractor relationship with the Preserve at Boulder Hills ended, McDaniel embarked on a deliberate, purposeful and public campaign to harass, embarrass, threaten, intimate, annoy and bother Mihailides,” the lawsuit states.
“McDaniel’s actions constitute the crime of cyberstalking and cyber harassment and, as such, she is civilly liable to the Mihailides for compensatory damages, punitive damages, court costs and other relief that the court deems appropriate, including reasonable attorneys’ fees.”
