In Charlestown, Richmond and Hopkinton, several incumbent Town Council members have decided to step aside and political newcomers are vying to replace them.
Charlestown
Town Council President Virginia Lee and councilor Julie Carroccia will not seek reelection. Council Vice President Deborah Carney and councilors Bonnie Van Slyke and David Wilkinson are seeking to retain their seats.
Running for the two vacant seats are eight newcomers. Sheila Andrew, Cody Clarkin and Susan Cooper, all of whom are unaffiliated, are endorsed by the Charlestown Citizens Alliance political action committee. Democrats Scott Keeley and Jodi Frank, and Republicans Grace Klinger and Stephen Stokes, have the endorsement of another PAC, Charlestown Residents United.
An additional unaffiliated candidate, Jacob Wolfgang, is not associated with either group.
Sheila Andrew, a professor of dairy science at the University of Connecticut, has lived with her husband in Charlestown for three years.
“My husband and I, we have two grown children and some grandchildren and Charlestown has the rural nature, the farms, and that’s where I worked in my career, and also the ocean, which we love, and the community has just been really amazing, getting to know the people,” she said.
Cody Clarkin currently works for the town’s Parks and Recreation department as beach manager, but will resign his position in September. He has also served on the Parks and Recreation Commission.
In addition to providing more recreational opportunities in the town’s parks, Clarkin is a supporter of solar energy, which he hopes will expand to town facilities.
“I definitely want to continue that (solarization) project and potentially seek to expand it in some sense,” he said. “I would like the town to set the example, potentially, through some type of solar project either on the town buildings or something similar to that with the car parks.”
Scott Keeley, a patent agent, is an outspoken advocate for public access to the shoreline.
“I was really tired of the CCA,” he said, referring to the Charlestown Citizens Alliance. “I feel they’re disingenuous and I think that the message that Carney and CRU have of transparency of government, fairness and open communication would be a great improvement.”
Jodi Frank, who ran unsuccessfully for a seat on the council in the last election, said she wanted to try again this year.
“I want to see more balance,” she said. “I want to see all voices heard from the town, and I think that’s extremely important, that every townsperson has a right to have their voice heard.”
Richmond
Town Council President Richard Nassaney, a Republican, Vice President Ronald Newman, who is unaffiliated, and councilor Nell Carpenter, who is also unaffiliated, are running for reelection. Councilors Paul Michaud and Mark Trimmer are not seeking another term.
Political newcomers Lauren Parmer, a Democrat, and James Palmisciano, who is unaffiliated, are running to fill the two vacant seats.
Parmer, a behavioral technician, said she wanted to contribute to her town.
“I’m a single mom and I want to make a difference in my community,” she said. “The struggles of a single parent and the pandemic, being laid off and coming back to work, it’s just been difficult for everyone, so I just want to make a difference in my community and make it stronger.”
Palmisciano, a learning and development specialist at Snyder Electric, decided to run for council after serving on the town’s Economic Development Commission.
“It’s been a wonderful experience getting involved with town government working in a volunteer capacity, and just what I’ve learned is there’s more potential to help the town and bring a new perspective, a different perspective, to how we can have that balance between bringing new business into the town, (and) at the same time maintaining the charm and character that made us all fall in love with Richmond in the first place,” he said.
Hopkinton
Nine candidates are running for the five seats on the Hopkinton Town Council.
Council President Frank Landolfi and councilor Sylvia Thompson will not seek another term. Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst, a Republican, Democrat Sharon Davis and Barbara Capalbo, who is unaffiliated, are hoping to be reelected, but they will face challenges from six newcomers.
The challengers are Republicans Michael Geary and Justin Wilmar, Democrat Clifford Heil and unaffiliated candidates Robert Marvel, Steven Wiehl, and Stephen Moffitt Jr.
Geary, the co-owner of Simplicity Farms who twice ran unsuccessfully against Democratic state Rep. Brian Patrick Kennedy in District 38, said he was focused on the economic issues facing his town. Geary said he was concerned about the rising Chariho schools budget, but also wanted to attract new businesses to the town.
“I’d like to see an economic committee put together to do some head-hunting, maybe recruit some people and businesses into Hopkinton,” he said.
Robert Marvel, a cybersecurity specialist who works for NBCUniversal Media, said he began paying more attention to town business during the controversy over commercial solar energy projects being built in residential zones.
“My wife and I, we started attending meetings, Town Council meetings and Planning Board meetings, just paying attention to what was going on, and I think that what was being allowed to happen wasn’t really in the best interest of the town and its residents,” he said. “So, there’s a lot of division, there’s a lot of anger in town, and I think that we just need a change. So I decided instead of sitting back and being upset about it, maybe it’s time for me and some others to do something about it.”
Marvel is collaborating with fellow candidate Steven Wiehl, who was also motivated to run by the solar energy issue.
“It was kind of the first time in my life, and being a resident anywhere, where I realized how much local politics and local town councils can (affect) your life as a resident, as a citizen, and so to me, this has been reinforced many times over the last two years ...," Wiehl said. "So my motivation for running is when you see decisions that are being made that are not representative of the majority of interests in the town, or the people, then I feel it’s not good enough just to complain about it. It’s important enough to step forward and offer your own input and your own opinions in the process."
Chariho School Committee
With Richmond committee members Murat Dymov and Clay Johnson not seeking reelection, two of the town’s four seats will be open, but so far, only one resident has announced her intention to run for one of them.
Sheila Grover has been involved with the school district as the founder of the Friends of Chariho advocacy group.
“There’s a need, obviously,” she said. “There are two seats open and I feel like I’ve been involved for the past few years, so I think it’s time for me to step up.”
Hopkinton member Catherine Giusti said she wanted to retain her seat on the committee to provide continuity during a challenging time for the district.
“I think Chariho is really in a transition time with the new superintendent and all of the complications of distance learning and re-entering the schools in the fall, and I’d like to continue to support Chariho,” she said.
