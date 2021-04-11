WOOD RIVER JCT. — On what would have been Maddie Potts' 21st birthday, friends, family members and school officials gathered Sunday morning near the Chariho athletic fields to break ground on the state-of-the-art Maddie Potts Memorial Field House.
Maddie, a 17-year-old Chariho athlete and girls soccer team captain, collapsed on the field and died after suffering a brain aneurysm during a game on Sept. 24, 2017. Her parents, Stephanie and Dan, created the Maddie Potts Foundation in her honor soon after her passing, and they have been raising money to build a new field house at the Chariho campus in her memory.
Stephanie Potts, Maddie’s mom, said she was pleased to see the project come to fruition.
“This is as unthinkable as our own loss of Maddie three years ago,” she said.
The $700,000 facility, which is expected to encompass over 3,000 square feet, will feature a private area for both Chariho and visiting teams, indoor bathrooms and an athletic training room.
At the center of the facility will be the Maddie Mentality Atrium, designed to host both athletic senior nights and other community events. Stephanie Potts said the project will meet the needs of the community and add in some wants as well.
The term “Maddie Mentality,” which is used widely by the foundation and Chariho students, is based on Maddie’s willingness to help others and give back to the community.
“She was incredibly humble,” Potts said. “She didn't like any of this attention on her, but she was also the most kind, compassionate, thoughtful person [who] really worried about making sure everyone else was okay.”
The general contractor for the project, David Ducharme of E. Turgeon Construction Corp., said he is proud to be a part of the project.
“It's really something we're proud of as a company, and it's something that I'm proud to be a part of as a community [member],” Ducharme said. “Thanks for letting me help, and let's build a field house."
In addition to the field house project, the Maddie Potts Foundation also awards scholarships to high school seniors and supports Chariho’s sports teams.
Chariho athletic director Michael Shiels, who also serves on the field house building committee, expressed his appreciation for the foundation’s support.
“Certainly a fieldhouse would finalize the campus,” Shiels said. “The Potts foundation does so many different things, and [the field house] is just another great example of that.”
In the three years since the foundation's creation, it has also grieved the loss of some of its most dedicated supporters. Last May, Maddie’s best friend and teammate, Hallie Linacre, passed away unexpectedly, and last month the foundation’s treasurer, Keith Frost, also unexpectedly passed away. Frost shared a birthday with Maddie, and would have turned 51 on Sunday.
Stephanie Potts described both situations as “another family's worst nightmare … happening to one of our own.” She said the foundation will do everything it can to honor their contributions to the foundation and the community.
The field house project received approval from the Chariho towns in March 2019, and it received unanimous approval from the Chariho School Committee later that year. The project will not require any taxpayer money and it will be fully funded by the Maddie Potts Foundation and its supporters.
“The community support has been the only way we've been able to do what we do,” Stephanie Potts said.
Construction on the project will start soon after the final permit approvals and is expected to take about 16 weeks. The target for finishing the facility is September, which would mark the fourth anniversary of Maddie’s passing.
Stephanie Potts said the foundation will continue to give back to the community in Maddie’s honor.
“I said from the beginning that everyone will have a place in this loss and in the journey,” Potts said. “The Maddie Potts Foundation will be here long after I'm gone, and it will continue to give back in all of the ways that Maddie would have done herself.”
