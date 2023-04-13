PROVIDENCE — The Rhode Island Supreme Court will need to determine if Richmond's 2008 charter revisions were considered “expressly ratified” and if the Chariho Act and Richmond Town Charter are considered “harmonious” if they want to get to the bottom of the question of whether Richmond Town Council appointee Clay Johnson will retain his seat on the Chariho School Committee.
If reactions to arguments in court on Thursday were any indication, the five-justice panel is likely to be divided when it renders its final decision in the coming weeks.
Attorney Jeffrey Levy, on behalf of petitioner Jessica Purcell, and Attorney Joseph Larisa, on behalf of Johnson and the Richmond Town Council, presented their full arguments before the Supreme Court Thursday morning. By the time arguments concluded, there appeared to be a clear split between at least a few of the justices, who expressed strong support for opposing sides of the arguments.
“The town drew up the charter, it was adopted and then it went to the General Assembly. They didn’t get all they wanted, but nothing else happened here,” said Senior Justice Maureen McKenna Goldberg. The justice had earlier stated clearly she did not believe that the Chariho Act and 2008 revisions to the Richmond Town Charter were harmonious, in part because the language of the charter impacted the intent of the Chariho Act to give local town council’s discretion.
“In the Chariho Act, there is a provision that says how the seat should be filled,” Goldberg said, noting it allows discretion to the council. “In the charter, they do not get to pick. The day the polls close, the next vote-getter who had not made the cut is appointed and in that way the decision is made for them. That is not in compliance with the Chariho Act.”
It was a point of contention for Levy, who told Goldberg he disagreed with the analysis as well as statements made by Larisa that the two laws were inconsistent.
In both his initial arguments to the court and his rebuttal, Levy defended his belief that one law could easily coincide with the other. Under the Chariho Act, Section (1)(c), “the town council of the member town in which such vacancy occurs shall fill such vacancy by election by a majority vote of the town council of said town for the unexpired term of the member whose office is thus vacated.”
Levy said that the 2008 changes to the town charter did not step on the council’s right to appoint a replacement as outlined in the Chariho Act, but rather the charter serves as a policy from voters that sets a standard “for how the voters want the Richmond Town Council to act.”
Goldberg argued that Section 10 (1)(a) showed clear intent, as an amendment that created the fourth Richmond seat clearly states that “the Richmond Town Council shall appoint a qualified elector to the twelfth seat for a term that expires in November 2018.” She said that as the vacancy relates to this fourth seat, the council should once again, under the act, have the power to appoint a representative of their choice.
In his counterargument, Larisa said that while the town’s charter revisions in 2008 dictated how the council seats would be filled, the revisions do not apply to the Chariho School Committee because the act, as state law, should supersede the local charter. He cited several cases, both state and federal, and argued that removing the council’s right to choose was a violation of the intent in the act.
Larisa also said the courts should consider that there was no provision within the charter that made any effort to supersede or repeal any potentially conflicting aspects of the Chariho Act.
He further said that as approved by the General Assembly, the charter revisions should not be considered as “expressly ratified,” which was necessary for the charter to override the provisions of the Chariho Act.
“Without ratification, the language and discretion in the Chariho Act was never repealed. As the charter is inferior, it succumbs to the Chariho Act,” Larisa said.
Associate Justice William Robinson III expressed strong disagreement with Larisa’s interpretation of the law.
“It is not inferior. In fact as it is both later in time and more specific in its expectations, it is superior,” Robinson said.
Robinson also questioned whether Larisa’s analysis that the two laws were not harmonious was accurate, expressing beliefs counter to those expressed by Goldberg. He said he believed both laws could in fact exist harmoniously, if members of the Richmond Town Council had acted as the town charter intended.
Chief Justice Paul Suttell questioned Larisa as to why the town’s charter could not be applied in the case. He said the Chariho Act is specifically applicable to Richmond, just as it is to both Charlestown and Hopkinton, and that the voters' desires should be considered. Larisa once again argued that such action would be counter to the intent of the Chariho Act, however.
“It destroys, eviscerates and annihilates any concept of council discretion,” he said.
Court officials said the justices would meet before rendering a final decision. A decision is anticipated within a few weeks, attorneys on both sides said, but there is no specific date. With arguments now before the state’s highest court, there are no options for appeal.
Purcell and Johnson filed dueling lawsuits with the Supreme Court in mid-January following the appointment of Johnson to the Chariho School Committee by the Richmond Town Council on Jan. 19 by a 3-2 vote. Councilors Samantha Wilcox and Rich Nassaney opposed Johnson’s appointment and said it should have gone to the next-highest vote-getter in town, as dictated by recently approved changes to the Richmond Town Charter.
In November, Purcell finished 28 votes behind Republican Kathryn Colansante for the second and final open Richmond seat on the School Committee.
Johnson was present for the court proceedings, but declined comment after arguments adjourned.
Purcell said she was unsure which way the justices may lean, but regardless of the outcome she remains committed to either serving as a member of the School Committee or continuing to work as an active citizen and an advocate for youth and education in the community.
She also expressed concerns that politics had taken over in this case when she believes the issue could have been resolved without court mediation months ago.
“I still believe the issue is simple and clean, appointing (the next highest vote-getter) is what the town council should have done from the start, and I am disappointed it came to this,” Purcell said.
