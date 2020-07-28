RICHMOND — Richmond will seek to appeal a decision by Superior Court Justice Richard Licht reversing the Zoning Board’s denial of a special-use permit for a commercial solar energy facility.
In April, 2019, the Planning Board approved a special-use permit for Freepoint Solar LLC and owner William James, of Stamford, Conn., to construct a 4.5-megawatt ground-mounted solar energy system on 22.6 acres of a former 64-acre turf farm at 36 Woodville Road. The property is in a residential district, requiring the developer to request a special-use permit.
Despite the Planning Board’s prior approval, the Zoning Board denied the application in December 2019, based on the developer’s plan to connect to an Amtrak, rather than a National Grid, electrical substation. The board cited a town ordinance, which has since been repealed, requiring that the project be within two miles of a National Grid substation and disagreed with the developer’s assertion that an Amtrak substation, the only substation within two miles of the project, qualified as a utility substation.
Freepoint Solar took legal action against the Zoning Board and its members, asking the court to reverse the board’s denial of the special-use permit.
In a 20-page decision, Licht upheld Freepoint’s assertion that it had informed the Town Planner in 2018 that it intended to connect to the Amtrak station on Church Street, and that the planner, who no longer works for the town, had never raised any objections to the proposal.
The court decision states:
“The Town Planner never voiced any concerns or raised any questions regarding Freepoint’s use of the Amtrak Station or whether its status constituted a ‘utility substation.’”
The decision further states that the town ordinance in place at the time of the application did not specify the type of substation required for a commercial solar application.
“The Zoning Ordinance does not qualify or define the term ‘utility substation,’” the decision reads. "It does not specify that the utility substation must be a National Grid substation, nor does it state that the type of utility must be one that provides electricity. Surely, if the drafters had intended such a limited definition of 'utility substation' that it must exclusively be a National Grid substation, they would have written in such a requirement. As such, this Court declines to read in terms and requirements that were not included in the plain language of the Ordinance.”
Town Council President Richard Nassaney said the town was disappointed with the court decision.
“We are very disappointed in the fact that Judge Licht did rule against us, considering that we didn’t think that a substation would be a very hard thing to understand, thinking it was a National Grid substation, nothing to do with Amtrak or any type of public utility,” he said. “It was more, electricity comes from National Grid. Those kinds of substations are what we had in mind.”
Tom Swank, president of SunEast, the company developing the project, said he was pleased, but not surprised by the decision.
“We felt pretty strongly that our project met the ordinance,” he said. “We had spent several years and a large amount of money developing the project. We had developed in a responsible way. … We have a contract with National Grid that will supply Rhode Island customers with electricity and help meet Governor Raimondo’s energy goals, so we were a little bit surprised when Richmond felt that our project didn’t meet with their ordinance, and we were not surprised, then, when Superior Court ruled in our favor that we did meet the provisions of the ordinance.”
Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth said she would apply for a writ of certiorari, a request to the Supreme Court, to hear the town’s appeal of the lower court decision.
“At their last meeting, the Town Council voted to request that I file a petition for certiorari in the Supreme Court asking the Supreme Court to hear an appeal of the Superior Court decision,” she said. “There’s no deadline for that. That will be done shortly.”
In the meantime, Ellsworth said, Freepoint could begin building the project.
“There is no automatic stay of a Superior Court decision pending appeal, so that means that Freepoint has the right to begin construction on the development, if that’s what they want to do,” she said. “They would be taking a risk that in the event that the Superior Court decision was reversed, they would have to undo what they’ve already done.”
Swank would not say whether the company intended to begin construction. The company is still awaiting the building permit from the town.
“I think we haven’t made a decision on that,” he said. “Obviously, there’s significant dollars associated with beginning construction. You always have to take that into consideration, but I’m pretty comfortable with that, given how strong the order was from Superior Court. We feel pretty strongly that even if it was heard on appeal, that the court would rule in our favor.”
Richmond has since replaced its old solar ordinance with a new ordinance that effectively prohibits all commercial solar projects in residential zones.
John Peixnho, founder of the Beaver River Valley Community Association, a residents’ group that opposes solar energy projects in residential zones, said he hoped the Supreme Court would hear the case.
"For Richmond, the problem is that when one of these solar developers finds a loophole, we lose acres and acres of rural farmland, open space and scenic and historic landscapes forever to commercial development in non-commercial zones,” he said. "Fortunately, the Town Council has changed the zoning ordinances and taken future commercial installations of this magnitude off the table for Richmond. I sincerely hope the Supreme Court will take this up. This application and the Beaver River Road proposal are the only two remaining applications from the old zoning ordinances.”
