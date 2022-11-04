State Sen. Elaine Morgan defeated challenger and political newcomer Jennifer C. Douglas by 1,300 votes in the 2020 election to retain the seat representing the 34th Senate District. Douglas is hopeful that she will swing local voters and reverse that trend on Tuesday.
Morgan, a four-term Republican incumbent who represents the district towns of Charlestown, Exeter, Hopkinton, Richmond and West Greenwich, and the 48-year-old Democrat Douglas will once again go head-to-head on the ballot for the right to represent the district.
It will be important for Morgan and other Republicans to do well in order to bring balance and equal representation to the state capitol, she said. Douglas said she believes that she could better represent the district, however.
“Currently we have only four Republicans out of 38 senators and 10 Republicans of the 75 in the House of Representatives. This is far from balanced,” Morgan said.
Jennifer C. Douglas
A single mother of two, Douglas has been involved in the past, but as her children have gotten older and became more independent, she found herself with more time to volunteer and serve the community. Her daughter is a sophomore at Temple University and her son is a senior at Chariho High School.
Douglas has been active in the past few years as an Executive Committee member for the Rhode Island Democratic Women's Caucus and Southwestern Rhode Island Progressive Alliance, is a member of the Charlestown Democratic Town Committee and is the Democratic District Committeewoman for the 34th Senate District.
Despite her affiliation as a Democrat, Douglas said she is committed to serving each and every voter within the district. If elected, she said she would focus immediately on improving affordability, providing economic relief and helping to alleviate the impact of inflationary costs.
“Right now, our children who have grown up here can't afford to stay and live in the community where they were raised. People on fixed incomes are being squeezed out of our area due to rising costs,” Douglas said. “If we want to foster a healthy community, we need to allow people the opportunity to live where they feel supported and protected.”
Douglas said in an email this week that the reason she is seeking office for the second time is that she feels the children and hard working people in the district aren’t being properly represented or receiving their share from the state.
In order to hit the ground running, Douglas said it will be important to focus on affordability from day one during the new legislative session, including committing to housing that all neighbors can access and afford. She said she would also seek to bring in businesses that will preserve the rural character of the district's towns while still lightening residents' residential tax burden.
“I have been frustrated for many years that no one at our state level seems to be addressing the unique needs of our community, such as the widespread clear-cutting of our forests and the inequitable funding formula that leaves our local schools behind and overburdens taxpayers,” she said.
“We are seeing our rights slowly being chipped away,” she said. “It is crucial we vote all the way down the ballot, especially this year, for candidates who will protect our freedoms, such as our reproductive freedoms, our freedom to breathe clean air and drink clean water, and the freedom to earn a fair wage.”
Elaine J. Morgan
A local businesswoman, Morgan has remained an active member of the Rhode Island Senate for the past eight years, having been elected in 2014 after serving three consecutive terms as Hopkinton’s first female town sergeant. In 2015, she was appointed to the Rhode Island Commission on Women.
During her time in the General Assembly, Morgan said in an online profile that she has taken action to address the issue of human trafficking, including serving as the Senate sponsor of a 2015 law increasing penalties for engaging in sex trafficking of minors. She has co-sponsored legislation to put a line-item veto before voters as a constitutional amendment, as well as a bill that would require businesses in Rhode Island with three or more employees to participate in the federal E-Verify program.
She has also sought to create a licensing program and set minimum standards for pump installers and commercial and residential water filtration/treatment system contractors.
“I am your voice in the General Assembly,” Morgan said. “Your issues are what I am there to represent. I am working to protect your Constitutional rights and liberties.”
Morgan said in her profile questionnaire that she is an entrepreneur and small business owner of Ashaway Dry Cleaning. She is also a member of Our Lady of Victory Church in Ashaway and a former foster parent. She and her late husband, Edward, have two children and two grandchildren.
If reelected, Morgan said she would continue to address issues brought to her by constituents and promised to protect the rights of all. She said she has always encouraged constituents to call her when they need assistance or have concerns.
“My record has shown I represent all residents in the district regardless of political affiliation,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.