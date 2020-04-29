PROVIDENCE — A decision issued Wednesday by the Rhode Island Supreme Court effectively puts an end to plans by the Rhode Island Department of Environmental Management to build a large facility on the shore of Browning Mill Pond.
Authored by Justice Gilbert V. Indelgia, the judgment will require the state to comply with local comprehensive plans and zoning ordinances when planning projects, a ruling which will have far-reaching implications for Rhode Island’s cities and towns.
News of the decision was greeted with elation by officials and residents in Richmond and Exeter, where the pond is located.
“This is a game-changer for all the towns,” Richmond Town Council President Richard Nassaney said. “This shows that when something is right, we’re right, and the state doesn’t have the ability to just come in and do what they want.”
Exeter Town Council President Cal Ellis agreed that the court decision would have statewide ramifications.
“They need to come before the local municipalities, and I think that has potential implications for the entire state of Rhode Island,” he said.
Straddling the Richmond-Exeter border, the proposed 13,000-foot Arcadia Natural Resources and Visitors Center would have consolidated the offices of DEM fish, wildlife and forestry administrators who are currently working out of several buildings. Up to 20 full-time staff members and several seasonal employees would have worked in the new building. The facility would have also housed a laboratory, a natural history display area and a visitor center with restrooms and conference space.
Planning for the project began in 2014, but residents and town officials did not learn about it until January 2017. Residents of both towns objected to the siting of the large building on the shore of the pond, which is a popular public recreation area. Richmond residents also expressed concerns about increased traffic on the narrow country roads leading to the pond.
The protests prompted a public meeting with DEM officials, who listened to residents' concerns but refused to consider halting or modifying the project, and the two towns took legal action against the state of Rhode Island, DEM Director Janet Coit and director of administration, Michael DiBiase.
In July 2017, Richmond Town Solicitor Karen Ellsworth and Exeter attorney James Marusak requested injunctions in Rhode Island Superior Court to halt construction of the project, arguing that the state had failed to notify them of its intention to build the center. Further, in an argument that was central to their case, they asserted that the state should be subject to the provisions of their respective municipal zoning ordinances, which would have prohibited the construction of such a large facility at that location.
The state countered that Rhode Island law, specifically the Comprehensive Planning and Land Use Regulation Act, was the legal mechanism for the resolution of zoning disputes between cities and towns and the state. In a strongly worded decision issued in December 2017, Justice Richard Licht denied the towns' petitions on the grounds that they had not convinced the court that state facilities should be subject to local planning or zoning proceedings.
In March 2018, Ellsworth and Marusak returned to Superior Court and filed a single motion for summary judgment and an injunction asking the court to "declare that Respondent Department of Environmental Management must apply for and receive all of the town permits and approvals required for construction of the proposed Arcadia Natural Resources & Visitors Center before requesting immunity from municipal land use regulations.”
But once again, the towns lost their case. Superior Court Justice Melissa Long issued a ruling in August 2018 rejecting the towns’ petition.
Ellsworth and Marusak appealed the case to the Rhode Island Supreme Court, and this time, the towns prevailed.
In his 17-page decision, Justice Indeglia vacated the Superior Court judgment in favor of the state. When there is a conflict between a municipality and the state regarding proposed development, Indeglia's decision reads, the state must first bring the project before the State Planning Council. If the council approves the project, the state must then appear before the Zoning Board of the municipality in question.
The planning council was also ordered to immediately convene a hearing to determine whether the state was in compliance with the towns’ comprehensive plans at the time the towns filed their initial actions in Superior Court.
Ellsworth said the impact of the Supreme Court ruling would be felt throughout Rhode Island.
“Supreme Court decisions are binding on all cities and towns in the state,” she said. “This decision will affect every city and town in the state.”
Residents Janelle Bonn and Katrina Thornley, both of whom live near the pond on the Exeter side, welcomed the court decision.
“The state shouldn't be exempt from the same standards that private developers are required to follow simply because they are the state, otherwise what is the point of having standards?” Bonn said. “I think a lot of the people who were upset with the project weren’t upset about the building, they were upset about the location. If the community was included in the initial stages of the project the building might have been built by now in a place that would have been a good compromise for both sides.
"I’m pleased about the decision and I hope RIDEM and the towns can come together to work out a solution that benefits everyone involved."
Thornley, who launched a citizens’ group to fight the project, said the ruling was timely, with people seeking exercise and relaxation outdoors.
“ I don't think the news could have come at a better time,” she said. “ So many people are enjoying the open space of Browning Mill Pond right now because of the social distancing that has been ordered. If the building had been put up or been approved a location of peace would have been taken away from many Rhode Islanders. I'm thankful for the ruling and even happier that other open spaces in Rhode Island will continue to be protected.”
Coit said the agency was reviewing the court decision.
“DEM learned that the Rhode Island Supreme Court rendered its decision today on the case involving the planned Natural Resources Center in Richmond and Exeter, and we are currently reviewing the decision,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.