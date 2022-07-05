HOPKINTON — Zoning Board members have denied an appeal filed that sought to overturn a Hopkinton Planning Board decision to approve a master plan for an expansive 81-acre solar array on a property located along Palmer Circle.
Members of the board, which is tasked to serve as the town’s Board of Appeals, voted unanimously last month to deny the appeal, which was filed by attorney Peter F. Skwirz on behalf of Tom and Cynthia Sculco and sought to overturn the plan that was approved at the request of RI-95 LLC. The master plan was approved by the Planning Board on July 21, 2021, following a marathon set of hearings on three separate solar proposals.
“This appeal on all grounds is denied and upholds the Planning Board’s decision. The Board of Appeals finds no prejudicial or procedural error, no clear error and lack of support by weight of the evidence on the record,” Chairman Jonathan Ure said.
The Hopkinton Planning Board narrowly approved a massive commercial solar development at Palmer Circle, known as Stone Ridge at Hopkinton. The Master Plan, which some members criticized for its size and potential impact on the local habitat, was approved by a narrow 3-2 margin with board members Emily Shumchenia and Keith Lindelow opposed.
According to town records, owners sought permission for the installation of a considerably larger commercial solar array at 0 Palmer Circle, a 251.96-acre property that is zoned “commercial special.” The master plan approved last July called for an approximately 81-acre solar array with a 15,000-square-foot accessory storage building.
The Sculcos, who own property adjacent to the proposed Stone Ridge Solar project, argued in the appeal that the Planning Board had erred in determining that solar use was an appropriate use for the zone. Tom and Cynthia had purchased their property in 1995 and, at the time, the property was expected to be developed as a golf course and hotel.
That project did not end up moving forward, and when the solar proposal came before the Planning Board in 2021, it led to considerable scrutiny of the project before it was ultimately approved.
The Stone Ridge Solar project as proposed would involve cutting approximately 100 acres of unfragmented forest to accommodate the installation of solar panels.
Member Carolyn Light was critical of the project and its potential impact, but said she had determined she needed to vote in favor. She said Stone Ridge at Hopkinton hits close to home — the development is down the street from her house on land she said she had walked with her granddaughter many times — and that the town’s hands were tied because rejecting the proposal could lead to an even less desired development due to how the property is zoned.
“Because of how this is zoned, there does need to be some sort of give here,” Light said when the master plan was approved last July. “I would rather have a passive neighbor who has gone above and beyond to address the conditions of the Narragansett Trail and the Appalachian Trail.”
When the project was approved, attorney William Landry said that his client, RI-95 LLC, had worked with the town to adjust the master plan and had met all requirements, as well as noting that two previous solar projects had also previously been approved for development at the site.
“What we have is a by-right project here on land that it has been zoned for. It is not zoned for open space; it is zoned for commercial development,” Landry told members of the Board. “The applicant did all that the board has asked it to do and the applicant has taken its time and addressed all concerns.”
Skwirz and the Sculcos have continued to fight the decision since, as they indicated they would when the master plan was approved.
While the Planning Board faced a tough decision, Ure ruled that they had followed both their procedures and the town’s long-term plan in coming to the decision to approve the project. He said as such, there was nothing available to justify overturning the board’s decision.
“They did everything pretty much by book and went through a thorough finding of facts,” he said.
