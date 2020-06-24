HOPKINTON — In an all-day referendum Tuesday, Hopkinton voters approved the town’s fiscal year 2020-21 budget by a tally of 124-89.
Turnout was light; 213, or 3.1% of the town’s 6,729 registered voters cast their ballots.
The town’s $27.2 million spending plan is a 4% increase over the current budget.
The property tax rate has been reduced from $20.68 per $1,000 valuation to $18.28. That reduction, however, does not mean that homeowners will be getting a tax break. A recently-completed revaluation shows a 17-18% increase in assessed property values, so property taxes will be higher.
Hopkinton’s share of the $53.5 million Chariho budget is $20 million, and the schools budget was approved by voters in a special vote on June 9.
Town Council member Sylvia Thompson said she believed the town budget had passed because voters had already approved the Chariho budget.
“I think our residents understood most of the tax rate increase is due to the approved Chariho budget,” she said. “In other words, if it had failed, taxes would still increase to pay the schools.”
Hopkinton was operating on the 2018-19 budget, because voters rejected the 2019-20 budget last June, and the town was therefore required to continue operating on the old budget. Had voters rejected the budget again this time, the town would once again continue to operate on the 2018-19 budget, which, with increases in expenses and existing collective agreements, would have been even more challenging.
Councilor Barbara Capalbo said she was pleased that residents had approved the budget, but unlike Thompson, she attributed its passage to the upcoming November election, which is expected to result in the addition of several new council members.
“I thought it would not be rejected, and the reason I thought that is because there are so many people in town that want to do a whole new council, to do big changes, and the problem is, if you decide you want to be on council, you need to make sure you have a budget, and if they had voted the budget down, they’d be working on a budget that was basically three years old,” she said.
The Chariho schools budget referendum will take place on June 30. Charlestown and Richmond will participate in the vote, but Hopkinton, citing a June 30 deadline to set the tax levy, said it could not wait and went ahead with its own Chariho vote on June 9.
Hopkinton is not expected to take part in the June 30 referendum, and it is unclear whether the results of the town’s June 9 vote will be counted with the other towns or whether the referendum, with only two of the three towns participating, will be considered legally binding under the Chariho Act. The Act requires that the three towns vote on the budget on the same day.
