HOPKINTON — A 38-year-old educational consultant, mother of four and citizen of the Navajo Nation will replace the Rev. David Stall on the Chariho School Committee.
The Hopkinton Town Council voted 3-2 Monday night to appoint endawnis Spears (Diné/ Ojibwe/ Chickasaw/ Choctaw) to replace Stall, who resigned his seat after complaining of transparency issues and alleged efforts to silence him and keep him from putting several items on the School Committee's meeting agendas.
The vote came after a discussion in which Councilor Scott Bill Hirst accused the council of playing politics and not supporting Stall in his quest to provide a voice for parents in the community. Hirst and Councilor Michael Geary opposed appointing Spears, a Democrat, to fill the vacant seat.
Council Vice President Sharon Davis said that Spears’ background as a dedicated education consultant puts her in a unique position to bring an expert opinion to committee discussions, training and policy development.
“She is committed to the implementation of RIDE standards to better serve students, administrators and educators,” Davis said. “endawnis’ expertise, experience and drive would be well received by the Chariho schools team and will allow her to hit the ground running.”
Spears is the co-director of the Upstander Academy, a Boston-based professional development group that aims to provide classrooms and educators with tools to teach about genocide. She also serves as the director of outreach and programming and a founding member of the Akomawt Educational Initiative, an indigenous education and interpretive consultancy for museums, K-12 schools, colleges and universities, and is on the board of the Federation of State Humanities Councils.
Born in Arizona, Spears attended the University of Denver and received a Bachelor of Arts in anthropology.
Spears will serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire in November 2022. She was selected over Republican Polly Hopkins and unaffiliated applicants Tyler Champlin and Sylvia Stanley. Stanley had resigned the seat in early 2020 to help care for her late husband, former Hope Valley Fire Chief Fred Stanley.
While both Hirst and Geary praised Spears’ record, they lent their support to Champlin, a certified public accountant that each said would be able to help address a disconnect between the district and public regarding the annual Chariho budget, as well as having the skills to oversee financial records.
“Any time you get a money guy that wants to get involved and who is good with numbers, you run with him,” Geary said.
Hirst also expressed “contempt for the School Committee” and challenged the council’s decision to choose a Democrat to replace Stall, a Republican. He also questioned publicly the decisions by employees, including Hope Valley Elementary School Principal Giuseppe Gencarelli, to send emails that backed any of the candidates. Davis said the employees have a right to their opinion as well and have a right to express it.
In his comments, Hirst also expressed concern that council members had not backed Stall while he was serving, allowing his voice to be muted by not allowing his topics on the agenda.
"I am dissatisfied with both the School Committee and this council," Hirst said. "We had a very competent member, Pastor Dave Stall, and he wasn’t even allowed to put things on the agenda. I think any member of an elected board has a right to put something on the agenda and the School Committee and this council did not stand behind him.”
Stall, pastor at First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, was named to the School Committee in February 2020 following Stanley’s resignation. His resignation came at the start of the Chariho School Committee meeting on Sept. 28, in which he delivered a speech critical of committee members and efforts “to silence dissenting opinions” following a series of contentious meetings in which Stall challenged mask mandates and expressed concerns that aspects of CRT were potentially being taught to students within the district.
Council President Stephen Moffitt Jr. questioned Hirst’s reasoning and defended the council, which he said had not been inappropriate toward Stall, his decision or his opinions in any way.
“Scott, your comments regarding Dave Stall and that we should support him, I find completely ridiculous,” he said. “You should not put anything on this council for where we stand and how we stand.”
