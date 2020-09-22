HOPKINTON — A solar energy developer struck out twice Monday night when members of the Hopkinton Town Council voted to deny zoning and Comprehensive Plan amendments for two proposed commercial solar energy projects.
Centrica Business Solutions of Hanover, Md., proposed to build an 8.7-acre array at 201 Chase Hill Road in Ashaway on property owned by Karen M. And James W. Cherenzia Jr. The company also proposed a 2.5-megawatt solar energy facility on property owned by Cumberland resident Maitland Fothergill at 10-A Crandall Lane #B in Ashaway. Both properties are in residential zones and would require amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and zoning from residential to commercial special.
The proposal for the 23-acre Chase Hill property was first presented to the Planning Board in March 2019. Members of the board issued a unanimous negative advisory opinion on the project, basing their decision on the project’s incompatibility with the Comprehensive Plan.
The unconventional plan for the project also called for retaining the house on the property, while the rest of the parcel would be changed from a low-density residential zone to commercial, resulting in a split zone, which most council members found problematic.
The motion to deny the first application was made by Sylvia Thompson less than one minute into the proceeding. Councilor Sharon Davis seconded the motion, and with Barbara Capalbo the only councilor opposed to the motion, the application was denied.
Council members cited the project’s incompatibility with the town’s Comprehensive Plan. They also noted neighbors’ opposition to the proposal.
“Our homes are our refuge and the most important part of most families’ net worth,” Davis said. “I do not believe that any Hopkinton homeowner should have that net worth threatened by the placement of solar farms in residential zones without the express need and consent of our citizens.”
Council President Frank Landolfi said he had twice tried to arrange a site visit with Steven Surdut, the attorney representing the developer, but had been unsuccessful.
“I’d asked attorney Surdut on at least two occasions to do a site visit and it never came true,” he said. “I find that if you do a site visit ... it really does shed a ton of light as to where the abutters are, how close they are to the property line, how thickly forested the areas are, if there’s any other issues that you just can’t see from a map,” he said. “Unfortunately, that option was not afforded to me, and I’m disappointed at that.”
Capalbo said she would not support the motion to deny the application, citing the developer’s willingness to listen to abutters and reduce the footprint of the project. She also pointed out that in this case, the property owners had expressed a need for financial relief.
“We have known of this solar request for several years,” she said. “It does indeed assist the property owners with their livelihood and their health and well-being. This council has supported farmers for the very same compassionate reasons, but their solar arrays are not buffered or hidden …. Rural does not mean forest with houses. That’s called suburban development.
Crandall Lane solar proposal
Councilor Thompson also made the motion, which was approved unanimously, to deny the second solar energy proposal on Crandall Lane. In explaining her vote, Capalbo said she would prefer to see houses built on the parcel, which is in an RFR-80, or residential, zone.
“In this instance, my considered opinion is that the parcel is better served as possible housing, retained as RFR-80 rather than becoming commercial special as a photovoltaic solar array,” she said.
Both Thompson and Landolfi made statements countering what they claimed were “falsehoods” about these and other solar proposals made by resident Eric Bibler, founder of the Hopkinton Citizens Alliance. Landolfi also concluded that the town had probably reached its limit in approving solar projects in residential zones.
“I guess I’ve reached a limit on a lot of these solar projects, unless it’s in a brownfield or a gravel bank, perhaps, but we’ve had a difficult couple of years, and I think we’ve done our part as a town council and a community in approving these,” he said.
