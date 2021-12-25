HOPKINTON — Members of the Town Council have rejected a request seeking to have each of Chariho’s three towns pay for a third of the permit fees for the construction of the Maddie Potts Fieldhouse at Chariho Athletic Stadium.
Hopkinton is now the second of the three Chariho towns to refuse requests to reimburse the Maddie Potts Foundation for fees already paid.
Council Vice President Sharon Davis and councilors Scott Bill Hirst and Bob Marvel all voted to deny the request during a meeting on Monday evening. Council President Steven Moffitt Jr. and Councilor Michael Geary were unable to attend Monday’s meeting.
Each of the three council members expressed different concerns with the matter and who should pay, but all three were in agreement that either Chariho or the Town of Richmond should be responsible for sorting out any confusion and settling the matter. The fees were paid for by the Maddie Potts Foundation after Richmond officials said the town’s policies did not allow for it to waive building permit fees.
“When the motion was approved to move forward with this project, it was made clear that there would be no use of public funds on this project. Paying for this would constitute use of public funds,” said Davis, who led the meeting in Moffitt’s absence. “As far as I am concerned, the foundation was supposed to pay for everything, and that was what everyone agreed to. That’s how it should remain.”
All three officials, who spoke against the measure before voting to deny the request, said they have nothing but respect and admiration for the Maddie Potts Foundation and what the organization is doing. They said volunteers and family have been wonderful in working with the towns and providing nonprofit services for the school community.
The concern, however, was that perhaps the town should not have charged fees for a project that will improve the value of public property, or the foundation and Chariho School District should have agreed that the district would pay those fees before getting underway on the project.
“My concern is that the school district won’t pay these fees and they have been put on the town, but this project directly supports the students and the school system,” Marvel said. “We have an opportunity here that is worth it, but I think the School Committee should be willing to front money for this.”
The denial comes after members of the Charlestown Town Council also denied the same request earlier this month. Officials there also expressed concerns that the expenditure should be covered by the schools or the foundation, and that perhaps the town should not have charged the fee in the first place.
The family had agreed to fund the project through the foundation formed in Maddie’s name. The then-Chariho High School senior and captain of the girls soccer team collapsed and died after suffering a brain aneurysm during a game in September 2017.
For members of the foundation, as with many from different walks of life throughout the region, it has been a difficult last few years. The COVID-19 pandemic forced restrictions that limited the ability to host fundraisers, and local families were hit with unexpected life changes and costs related to the worldwide pandemic that many were not prepared to absorb.
Inflation and building costs have skyrocketed since preliminary estimates were provided, which led to a 100% increase in building costs. When the project kicked off, Maddie's mother, Stephanie Potts, said the foundation was looking at an estimated $600,000 build. The projections now call for a $1.2 million price tag to complete the work.
Just after Thanksgiving, Stephanie Potts opened an online fundraiser in which she offered to use $100,000 in proceeds from a retirement home that she and her husband, Dan Potts, were forced to sell earlier this year.
“We have faced a number of challenges with the pandemic the last few years, and it would be easy to say ‘let's pick this up when the pandemic is over.’ That’s not what we want to do,” Potts said in an interview in late November. “We made a promise to the community, and we made that same promise to Maddie that we were going to do this as soon as possible to keep her legacy alive. That’s the ‘Maddie Mentality’ we speak of.”
Hirst said he certainly supports all efforts to build the facility and did not want there to be any negative backlash against the Potts Foundation. He said this is a school project, however, and one town simply should not be charging the others for something done for the good of the community.
“It sets a precedent for other groups, and that’s why I can’t support it. My vote against it is without any negative feelings toward the fieldhouse efforts whatsoever,” Hirst said.
