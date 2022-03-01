HOPKINTON — In a year when department heads were asked to present budget proposals as close to level-funded as possible, members of the council are moving forward in seeking an increase in stipend for those elected to the town’s top board.
The proposed increase, which comes in a year where members would only see benefits from the increase if they were to win reelection in November, is part of an effort to attract other residents to consider running for office and avoid an embarrassing situation where any eligible resident could end up “elected” to the council as a write-in candidate. It would mark the first increase since 2005, Vice President Sharon Davis said.
Given a variety of changes that have led to increased time commitments by council members and responsibility in overseeing the community during a pandemic and post-pandemic transition, members expressed a need to increase the stipend that those who volunteer receive for their dedication and service to the town.
“I know this is not going to be the popular position, but I believe this is the right move for the town,” Council member Scott Bill Hirst said. “We are looking at $3,000 per person per year. That is nothing for the responsibility and the time that it takes to do this job.”
Under the proposal, council members would receive $1,000 more than their current stipends, with the president receiving $4,000, the vice president receiving $3,500 and other council members receiving $3,225.
The proposal was part of discussions Monday evening as town officials began crafting the community’s 2022-23 municipal budget. Hopkinton Town Manager Brian Rosso presented the council with a $28.27 million operating budget for the upcoming fiscal year, representing a 2.2% increase over current spending.
With additional revenues anticipated during the coming year and using proposed Chariho spending levels, the impact of the plan would result in an estimated tax increase of 21 cents, from a rate of $18.53 to a rate of $18.74 per $1,000 of taxable property. The tax rate would represent a 1.13% increase.
The proposal, if approved, would slightly tip the balance of spending toward the town, but taxpayer funding would still heavily be directed toward schools. In the current fiscal year, the spending plan allocated 77% of taxpayer funding to the Chariho School District, with 23% dedicated to Hopkinton government operations. Rosso’s proposal would allocate 24% to the town.
For the average taxpayer with a home appraised at $300,0000, the rate would result in a net increase of $63 in taxes for the year, Rosso said.
“We are looking at a very modest increase this year, which is always good,” he said.
Chariho’s increase, which is currently anticipated to cause a 1.05% increase for Hopkinton’s share, accounts for more than half of the additional spending. Rosso said contractual obligations, including salary raises, paired with challenges associated with the failed budget referendum in 2021, account for a good portion of the remaining costs.
Rosso said the proposal seeks to limit the impact on taxpayers, and the $6,000 in additional spending proposed by the council would have an extremely limited impact on the anticipated tax rate.
One of the arguments that Hirst, Moffitt, Davis, and Councilman Michael Geary made was that the town is facing a tough election cycle when volunteerism is down and politicians are under a microscope. The town had just five candidates to fill five seats two election cycles ago — the lowest number of candidates seen in the community in nearly a century, if ever, according to Hirst — and local communities have struggled to find viable candidates for town boards in recent years.
“If it came to it, we could be looking at a situation where there will be people who are write-in candidates that would be considered serious candidates to fill a fifth seat. That’s something we just can’t have happen,” Hirst said.
Councilman Bob Marvel said although he understands the concerns, he could not support increasing the council’s spending while officials are simultaneously being asked to freeze spending for another year.
“I understand the need, but I just can’t support this right now,” Marvel said. “In the current fiscal environment, I feel we should be more generous to the other departments than we are to ourselves.”
Budget schedule
The town’s annual budget process will continue in the coming weeks, culminating in the annual townwide financial assembly on May 3 at 7:30 p.m. and the annual budget referendum, tentatively scheduled to be held on June 14.
The council was scheduled to hold a second meeting reviewing department budgets on Tuesday evening and will host additional budget workshop discussions on March 3 and March 9, with a last session to be held March 14 if necessary.
All meetings will be held at 6 p.m. at Hopkinton Town Hall, 1 Town House Road, and are open to the public.
