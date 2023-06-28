HOPKINTON — With a growing need to focus on economic development to reduce the residential tax burden, members of the Hopkinton Town Council are considering changes to the size and make-up of the long dormant Economic Development Commission.
Members of the council last week voted unanimously to draft a detailed resolution that, if enacted, would reduce the number of members on the EDC, an advisory committee that has no voting power and answers to the council, from seven members to just five. The resolution would also allow for up to two nonresidents to serve on the commission, provided that they already have an established business and vested financial interest in the community.
The council will discuss and vote on the measures on July 3.
“We are talking, it was 2005 when they last met. That’s more than 15 years and it seems like a lifetime ago,” Council President Michael Geary said. “We need to move forward. I personally don’t want to walk through extra steps; we need to move forward with this as quickly as we can.”
The proposed change to the code of ordinances was brought forward by Councilman Robert Burns, who said it was critical to reinstate the EDC by addressing a lack of quorum that has plagued the all-volunteer board.
Over the past two decades, difficulty filling open positions and an inability to establish regular meeting times or garner enough participation led to the EDC becoming defunct. The advisory board has not formally met in over 17 years now.
Among the proposed changes were the need to elect a chairperson, vice-chairperson and secretary; as well as determining whether those with “existing business interest” in the community could serve if they are not residents.
Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst said he was not in favor of those who are not residents serving on town boards — even if those boards are only advisory. Hirst said he understands the benefits of having business leaders involved, but said he is concerned whether business-only members would be able to consistently maintain the same level of interest as those who both live and work in the community.
“The future of the town, whether it’s regarding economic development or anything else, should be made based on the opinions and desires of the people of Hopkinton through their elected representatives,” he said. “Those who live here and are here daily should have more skin in the game.”
Councilman Stephen Moffitt agreed with Hirst’s concerns, but said he was also equally concerned over the inability to fill positions. He noted that with seven members, the board was unable to hold meetings due to lack of quorum.
Instead Moffitt had proposed a compromise in which up to two appointed EDC members, or 40% of the board, could be nonresidents who have not only property, but an established business in town and a vested interest in the town’s annual budget.
He said it would be important to remember that the EDC is advisory and is not “the end all, be all” as they cannot move forward with any significant measures without first obtaining council approval and support.
“I would just prefer a cap on the amount of business interest members on (the EDC),” he said. “These are public meetings and anyone can show up; in fact anyone with significant interest in the town should be showing up.”
The measure was largely met with approval by Geary, Burns and Councilwoman Sharon Davis.
Town Solicitor Stephen Sypole aided the council in determining the draft language, but also noted that as written and presented, the council was not required to appoint any nonresident but rather simply set a limit. As the appointing body, the council has the ability to reject applicants if they do not believe the individual would be a good fit, he noted.
Under the town’s charter, language indicates that, “No person shall be appointed to any board, commission or committee of the town unless he or she is a qualified elector of town and resident actually living in town except as otherwise provided by state law and charter.” If such a provision is not met, the role the individual was appointed to would immediately be considered vacant.
Sypole said the board is not a town board, however, and would not adhere to that requirement. Instead the council has the ability to set their own restrictions or requirements as conditions when they make the appointment, as is also described in the town’s charter.
Burns said the added measure only makes sense, using Brick & Grills in Ashaway as an example of a business owner who may be a good candidate to serve. While Burns did not use the business by name or indicate whether ownership had interest, he noted that “the owners are from North Stonington” and have shown considerable dedication and interest in Ashaway and Hopkinton over the past year now.
“We do have a number of businesses in town like this restaurant where owners don’t live here, but do have interest in who is around them and the customers who do live here,” Burns said. “We are having trouble filling positions. Why wouldn’t we consider someone like this?”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.