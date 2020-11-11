HOPKINTON — The Town Council approved amendments to the Comprehensive Plan and zoning ordinance to allow the construction of a commercial solar array on Chase Hill Road.
At the Nov. 2 meeting, Councilor Sylvia Thompson voted against the proposal and councilor Sharon Davis recused herself after the attorney representing the applicants questioned her objectivity following comments Davis made at a previous Planning Board meeting on the proposal.
The Comolli Granite Company and Centrica Business Solutions requested amendments to the town's comprehensive plan and zoning ordinance to permit the construction of a commercial solar array on a property in a residential zone. The 39-acre parcel on Chase Hill Road, abutting the Pawcatuck River, is the former site of an automobile salvage yard and currently operates, on a limited basis, as a quarry.
After hearing concerns from residents at two public hearings regarding the proximity of the facility to the Pawcatuck River, the applicants eliminated a second, smaller array and moved the site back 900 feet from the river. The total fenced-in area, including the array, will now be about 9 acres.
Councilor Barbara Capalbo, who voted in favor of the zoning change, read a list of reasons why the project would be in compliance with the town’s Comprehensive Plan. Those reasons include the protection of Hopkinton’s water resources, the promotion energy self sufficiency using renewable energy and energy conservation.
The benefits to the town, Capalbo stated, would be numerous. The first would be the end of quarry operations at the gravel bank, which is a non-conforming use. There would also be additional tax revenue.
“Enhanced tax revenues to be received from the property as a result of the development of the solar array,” she said. “That the changes proposed will promote an important local, state and national objective seeking alternate energy sources that are safe for the environment and the citizens of Hopkinton.”
The council imposed several conditions for approval. The property can only be used for solar energy generation and the zone will revert from commercial special to residential when the facility is decommissioned. The amount of the decommissioning bond will be determined by the Planning Board.
Council President Frank Landolfi also presented a list of reasons why he supported the application.
One benefit, he said, would be the remediation of a section of the property that used to be the site of an auto salvage yard.
“There’s glass, there’s distributor cap wires,” he said. “There was 1,500 to 2,000 cars at one point on that property, and it’s still a mess, in my opinion.”
Landolfi also cited the conservation easement that will benefit the Hopkinton Land Trust and the absence of any objections from abutters.
Thompson said she remained opposed to the project because of its impact on the narrow road. In an unexpected development, Council Vice President Scott Bill Hirst, who has opposed changing zoning to permit commercial solar facilities in residential zones, voted in favor of the application.
“I realize there’s important opposition to this, and I think my anti-solar bona fides have been established, so I don’t think I have to apologize,” he said. “You can’t be against everything and you can’t be for everything … whether it’s a brownfield, whether it’s legally a brownfield, we do have a place that was certainly a quarry, it was certainly where junk cars were buried and there’s some legitimate issues there.”
Critics of the council’s previous solar approvals pointed to the town’s solar ordinance, which limits solar arrays on residential properties rezoned to commercial to the lesser of 3% or 3 acres. This array will occupy 9 acres.The coverage limit can be increased in certain cases, however, if the Planning Board recommends it.
Hopkinton Citizens’ Alliance founder and frequent council critic Eric Bibler said that in this case, the Planning Board had not made such a recommendation.
“I asked the question as to whether or not the Planning Board had recommended any waiver or relaxation of that provision and Frank Landolfi kicked the question over to the developer’s council,” he said. “He did not even have our solicitor answer it. And her response was ‘No, of course not. They recommended against the project itself so they certainly did not recommend any manner of waiver.’”
Bibler also expressed disappointment in Hirst’s vote to approve the project after the Planning Board issued a negative advisory opinion.
“It’s shocking to me, when Scott has consistently come down in favor of process and saying that the Town Council should not ignore the Planning Board,” he said.
In a later interview, Hirst said the Comolli property was different from the other solar applications he had voted against.
"People shouldn't read a lot into my vote," he said. "This property had a unique situation ... I do apologize to anybody who is disappointed in me, but at the same time, I made the best vote for the town of Hopkinton, and I hope they take my whole record into consideration when judging me."
The application will now go back to the Planning Board for master plan approval.
