HOPKINTON — Members of the Hopkinton Town Council have appointed endawnis Spears, a 38-year-old mother of four and member the Narragansett Indian Tribe, to fill a seat on the committee left vacant when the Rev. David Stall resigned at the end of September.
Council members voted 3-2 Monday evening to appoint Spears, a Democrat, to serve the remainder of the term, which will expire in November 2022.
Spears is the Co-Director of the Upstander Academy, a Boston-based professional development group that aims to provide classrooms and educators with tools to teach about genocide. She also serves as the director of outreach and programming and a founding member of the Akomawt Educational Initiative, an indigenous education and interpretive consultancy for museums, K-12 schools, colleges and universities.
She was born in Arizona and received her Bachelor of Arts degree in Anthropology from the University of Denver. She also currently serves on the board of the Federation of State Humanities Councils.
Councilors Michael Geary and Scott Bill Hirst voted against the appointment and supported unaffiliated applicant Tyler Champlin, a certified public accountant, to replace Stall. Other candidates included Republican Polly Hopkins and unaffiliated applicant Sylvia Stanley. All four candidates were interviewed in executive session last week.
"I am dissatisfied with both School Committee and this council," Hirst said. "We had a competent representative in Dave Stall and they wouldn't even add his topics to the agenda."
Stall, a Republican and pastor at First Hopkinton Seventh Day Baptist Church, was named to the School Committee in February 2020 following the resignation of Sylvia Stanley. He was selected over two other applicants and had been expected to serve the remainder of the term, which is set to expire in 2022.
